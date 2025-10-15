Danske Bank CEO and trailblazer for women in finance Vicky Davies OBE recognised for transformational leadership, ethical governance, and long-term impact on Northern Ireland’s economy

The first woman to lead Northern Ireland's largest bank in its 200-year history was been presented with the prestigious Institute of Directors (IoD) Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice 2025.

The accolade was awarded this afternoon to the Danske Bank chief executive CEO, Vicky Davies OBE at the IoD NI & Belfast Harbour Autumn Masterclass at Belfast Harbour Office.

The Chair’s Award is the highest award presented by the IoD in Northern Ireland and recognises the personal imprint of a high-profile leader on the culture and success of their organisation through the implementation of good governance.

Vicky Davies receives the IOD NI Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice 2025 from IOD NI Chair John Hansen at Belfast Harbour Office

IoD Chair John Hansen said that Vicky Davies OBE is a very deserving recipient: “Vicky has an outstanding track record. Having worked with Accenture in London, she gained her MBA at the renowned INSEAD business school in France before joining Ulster Bank in 2006.

"She moved to Danske Bank’s senior management team in 2012 and took over as chief executive in September 2021 - the first female to do so in the Bank’s 200-year history. In 2025, she was awarded an OBE by the King for services to the economy in Northern Ireland.

“I am extremely pleased to present Vicky with the award. She is a leader who has demonstrated exceptional vision, ethical leadership, and a commitment to driving positive change in her industry and community. She is an extremely deserving recipient who has truly showed a strong commitment to excellence in director and board practice.”

The IoD NI & Belfast Harbour Autumn Masterclass, saw directors and senior leaders from across Northern Ireland’s business community come together to gain expert insights on Artificial Intelligence, equality, diversity and inclusion, and innovation.

Dr Theresa Donaldson CDir, chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, explained: “Belfast Harbour was very pleased to partner with the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland to bring directors and senior leaders together to gain insights and stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

"Partnering with IoD for this event reflects our ongoing commitment to driving sustainable economic growth across the region by supporting the continued upskilling and development of our business leaders.

“Digital innovation is a key pillar of our 2025-29 ‘Advance Regional Prosperity’ Strategy, and we were proud to share our knowledge and experience with attendees at this event. We were also very pleased to see the IoD Chair’s Award presented at the event, and I wholeheartedly congratulate Vicky Davies on the deserved recognition.”

The Masterclass featured a presentation on digital transformation/AI in strategy and implementation from Mike Dawson, People & Digital Transformation Director at Belfast Harbour, as well as a presentation on AI from Andrew Gough, Co-Founder & Managing Director of GCD Technologies.