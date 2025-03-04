Metro Office’s new multi-million pound building totals 22,000sq ft, with 70 office spaces and 270 desks now available on both long- and short-term contracts

Premium, flexible workspace provider, Metro Office has officially launched Belfast’s newest Grade A serviced office, located in the heart of the city centre.

With panoramic views over City Hall and beyond, Metro Office’s new multi-million pound building totals 22,000sq ft, with 70 office spaces and 270 desks now available on both long- and short-term contracts.

As the demand for bespoke business workspace solutions across Belfast continues to rise in a hybrid-working world, flexible leasing options continue to prevail as the preferred option for companies of all sizes, from start-ups to established firms. Costed on a per desk, per month membership, Metro Office allows businesses to flex their requirements up or down, depending on needs.

Metro Office employees, Ciara McFarlane and Jenna Parker, pictured in the office alongside Stephen Chambers, partner at Finch who are one of Metro Office’s first tenants

The building features timeless contemporary design by the talented designer and interior architect Timothy Lee. With the double-glazed acoustic offices boasting floor to ceiling glass walls, members will be treated with hours of natural light and views of the bustling city and its landscapes.

Metro Office has fully furnished, high-spec offices and meeting rooms with extensive break-out areas on each floor for meetings and calls, as well as a large lobby with a concierge reception and features a kitchen on each floor.

Offering high quality technology, Metro Office includes high speed Wi-Fi with dedicated bandwidth, sit-stand desks and ergonomic chairs, integrated conferencing and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology as well as the latest ‘NEAT’ system touch-screen meeting rooms.

Metro Office employees, Ciara McFarlane and Jenna Parker, pictured in the new Belfast office

In addition to its modern office offering, Metro members can also benefit from additional amenities such as a free gym membership, fully equipped kitchens, coffee machines, regular events and 50 onsite car parking spaces in its underground basement.

With its central location next to Belfast City Hall on Donegall Square, Metro Office also gives convenient access to the city centre for non-drivers, with ample travel connections through the close by Grand Central Station, Glider and bus stops as well as onsite bike storage.

One of Metro Office’s first tenants is Northern Irish commercial real estate company Finch.

Stephen Chambers, partner at Finch said: “Metro Office is the ideal location for a city centre office. The modern feel and offering make it an enjoyable space to come into and work. Its flexible contracts are ideal when catering to businesses at different stages with quick move-in times, flexible terms and all-inclusive amenities available to members.

