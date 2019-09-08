Five star approval for Montalto Estate

Montalto Estate, located just outside Ballynahinch in Co Down, has received a five star visitor attraction grading from Tourism NI.

The estate opened its doors to the public for the first time in September 2018 and received its 100,000th visitor last month.

The property offers tourists and locals a wonderful visitor experience including a café, trails, gardens and an exciting natural play area for children. It also boasts a newly developed history trail where visitors can learn about the estate’s past, including the location of the Battle of Ballynahinch.

Caroline Adams, quality and standards manager at Tourism NI, said: “Montalto Estate is a significant addition to the tourism product in Northern Ireland.

“I commend the team at Montalto for their hard work and for offering visitors an exceptional experience.”

Keith Reilly, operations director at Montalto, said they were “thrilled” with the five star grading, adding that there are plans to further develop the visitor experience at the estate.