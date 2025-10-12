In an exclusive interview Dame Theresa Villiers reflects on what defines leadership under pressure, how business leaders should prepare for uncertainty, and how the UK must navigate digital, security and diplomatic challenges in an unstable world

Dame Theresa Villiers, who served as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland between 2012 and 2016, brings uniquely local gravitas to national debates.

Her years leading in one of the UK’s most sensitive political theatres lend weight to every view she shares. With a track record of negotiating peace accords and managing governance in Northern Ireland, she is as rooted in British public life as she is in local politics.

With decades of experience in government and diplomacy, Theresa now speaks on the global stage as an international relations & geopolitics speaker, offering insight on security, crises, and deep structural change. Her tenure in multiple Cabinet roles, including Environment and Transport, has given her exposure to both national and international policy arenas.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, she reflects on what defines leadership under pressure, how business leaders should prepare for uncertainty, and how the UK must navigate digital, security and diplomatic challenges in an unstable world. Her perspectives draw on real crisis moments from her time as Secretary of State, as well as ongoing geopolitical shifts.

Q: You’ve led through moments of intense political and national pressure. In your view, what defines effective leadership during a crisis?

Dame Theresa Villiers: “A lot of it is prior preparation and getting a trusted team around you that can give you wise advice when the crisis occurs, and also having built relationships with different stakeholders.

“It’s almost a question of fixing the roof while the sun’s shining — when things are slightly calmer, put the hours into making those contacts so that when there is a crisis, you can get good advice, look at the evidence, and make a swift decision.

“I very much think it helps to get out there and make your point, provide that direction. You may not have all the answers initially, but it’s best to be clear and resilient and calm in the face of a crisis because that will instil confidence. Having that great team around you helps you project that and work out the next way forward.

“I think all of that is really crucial in successfully dealing with the sort of crises I faced — for example, when twice the institutions set up by the Good Friday Agreement were on the point of collapse during my time as Secretary of State. In both those instances, I got out there in front, made speeches, gave press conferences, set a direction, and followed it.”

Q: Having overseen some of the UK’s most complex challenges, what advice would you give to leaders navigating uncertainty and rapid change?

Dame Theresa Villiers: “I think focus on the task at hand. There are always going to be distractions. Work to build coalitions to help you get through these periods of uncertainty, and engage with those coalitions to keep them informed.

“I think so many problems can arise because people don’t understand what’s happening. For example, when I was in charge of preparations for exit from the EU where they related to food, farming and border matters, I was in constant touch with stakeholder groups, business groups, transport companies, and other civil servants.

“Above all, work across government because you can’t fix those problems individually as a Secretary of State in one particular department. Putting in that effort of endless communication to make sure that people understand what is happening and feel that their voice can be heard is absolutely crucial in giving people advice on how to get things done at a time of rapid change and uncertainty.”

Q: You’ve long been vocal on national security. What should business leaders understand about the global risks shaping the UK’s future?

Dame Theresa Villiers: “Cyber security is the issue that is always at the top of my agenda. I’m very conscious of the big risks associated with cyber security, and that’s partly a reflection of the work I did as a member of the Intelligence and Security Committee that published some very hard-hitting reports on both Russia and China — both of whom are involved in prolific targeting of UK business, intellectual property, ideas, and science.

“There are all sorts of ways this happens. In particular, in our report on China, the Intelligence and Security Committee highlighted the risk of business trade secrets and intellectual property being stolen. We’ve also seen instances of hacking attacks recently that have had a devastating impact on some of our great businesses in the UK.

“Having a focus on that — a strategy to manage that risk — is absolutely crucial. Secondly, resilience in your supply chain is vital because the COVID pandemic showed very clearly our heavy dependence on China. It demonstrated that we need to make sure we have broadly based supply chains and that we’re not excessively dependent on one country.

“If there is some kind of big holdup or crisis, our supply chains need to be resilient. Those are some thoughts I would share on the geopolitical landscape, which sees both China and Russia as not only of geopolitical relevance but directly relevant to companies and the way they operate their cyber networks.”

Q: As a former Cabinet Minister and public speaker, what key message do you hope audiences take away from your talks?

Dame Theresa Villiers: “I hope they will take away that everyone, if they really put the effort in, can make a difference. It is worthwhile to stand for elected office because it is possible to change things for the better.

“I also tend to reflect on themes about Northern Ireland in my speeches — that is an inspirational story, and I hope people take away the fact that it is possible to reconcile decades, even centuries-long animosities. You can find accommodation and compromise that allow people with very different perspectives to coexist peacefully.

“I also hope people take away the crucial importance of protecting the natural environment. That was something I focused on throughout my time in public life. I feel it’s one of the most important tasks for all of us to hand the natural environment on to future generations in a better state than we found it — there can be almost nothing more important than that.

“Lastly, I hope people understand the importance of having women in leadership positions — that we have something to offer, that our perspective is worth listening to.

“I’ve seen so much change since I was first elected. At that stage, I was one of only 17 Conservative women MPs elected in 2005. Subsequent parliaments have had many more women, they’re far more representative, and I think they’ve made better decisions as a result.

“Those are just a few of the key points I hope people will remember from speeches that I’ve made.”