Flue contract at new children’s hospital

The Belfast office of A1 Flue Systems is celebrating after securing a multi-million euro contract to design, manufacture and install flue and chimney systems for a new children’s hospital that is under construction in Dublin.

The team at the Duncrue Crescent office in Belfast have secured the contract with Jones Engineering - a leading international engineering contracting company providing mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, fire protection and maintenance solutions around the world.

A1 Flues and Jones Engineering have finalised the full design for the project which will include installing a new support mast for the 16 new flues of the hospital’s CHP (combined heat and power) plant, LPHW boilers, steam boilers and emergency generators.

The new National Children’s Hospital in the grounds of the 60-acre St James Hospital is expected to be completed by 2022.

A1 managing director John Hamnett said he was delighted that Jones Engineering chose A1 Flues for the high profile project.

John said: “Securing the project is testament to the brilliance of all 140 people who work at both our Nottingham factory and Belfast office, who have made our company a world beater in the design, manufacture and installation of commercial and industrial chimney, flue and exhaust systems.

“This is another huge project for A1 Flues and adds to our portfolio of prestigious projects, which includes Battersea Power Station and The Shard in London and the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast, where we installed an 80m tall chimney – which we understand to be the tallest in the city.”

The company is also currently working on the project to manufacture nine 100m tall chimney systems that will be installed inside two of the four chimneys at Battersea Power Station.

Donal Collins, from Jones Engineering, commented: “We had no doubts about awarding the contract to A1 Flues because we have worked with them on previous projects, so we know that their engineering capabilities and manufacturing standards are first class – and this is vitally important on such an important project for Jones Engineering.”