Flybe problems: Boss of NI transport firm urges government to rescue airline

The UK government must “take immediate action on removing domestic air passenger duty to prevent Flybe from going into administration”, the head of an airport transport firm has said.

Jennifer McKeever, director of Airporter – a firm that runs a bus from Londonderry to the Belfast airports – said that although it was “encouraging” to hear the government consider this, “it is now time they acted”.

Flybe flies to 14 UK destinations from Belfast City, more than any other airline, and makes up 90% of all flights from the airport.

The regional airline is said to be talks over potential emergency financing after suffering rising losses, while a collapse could affect up to 150 jobs in Northern Ireland.

Chancellor Sajid Javid will reportedly hold talks with the business and transport secretaries to discuss if Flybe can defer paying this year’s estimated air passenger duty bill of £106m for three years or whether the tax should be cut for all domestic flights.

Ms McKeever said that Flybe provides an “important service” for thousands of commuters.

“The airline also provides many important connections that are industry-specific – many people in Northern Ireland who work in the oil and gas industries regularly use Flybe routes which are not provided by any other airline,” she added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnston told the BBC that it was “not for government to step in and save companies that simply run into trouble”.

“But be in no doubt that we see the importance of Flybe in delivering connectivity across the whole United Kingdom,” he added.

“It’s very important, for instance, where I was yesterday in Northern Ireland. We’re working very hard to do what we can, but obviously people will understand that there are limits, commercially, to what a government can do to rescue any particular firm. But what we will do is ensure that we have the regional connectivity that this country needs.”

Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey MLA said a cut in air passenger duty would “fly in the face of the UK government’s stated commitment to tackling climate breakdown”.

“Globally, the aviation sector currently accounts for about 2% of global emissions, and is one of the fastest-growing polluters,” she added.

“Furthermore, the sector is already heavily subsided with no tax levied on aviation fuel. We are living through a climate crisis – the government must prioritise long-term investment in sustainable regional transport infrastructure.”