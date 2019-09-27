Former Larne hotel for sale close to £1m

The former Magheramorne House Hotel in Larne has gone on the market for almost £1m.

The property which is situated on a 40-acre site at Shore Road, is for sale at £975,000.

The hotel, which closed approximately 20 years ago, has been occupied in recent years by Forever Living.

A listed building, the 19-bedroom mansion was designed by Samuel P Close and constructed in 1881 for Sir James McGarel-Hogg who was the first Lord Magheramorne.

The property was the country seat of the Hogg family until 1904, when it was purchased by Colonel James McCalmont before Major Harold Robinson became the owner.

Magheramorne House opened as a hotel in the Seventies before changing hands to Forever Living, an American company, in 2000 and listed as its Ireland home office.

Forever Living, which sells aloe vera products, was founded in 1978. The company headquarters are in Arizona.

The rural site also features a converted courtyard, formal gardens which lie principally lie to the east of the house and include terraces, a parterre, water features, statues, lawns and paths. The grounds also include a paddock.

A stable block has been converted to a self-contained apartment and 18 bedroom suites.