The former Northern Ireland boss of a global tech firm has been appointed CEO at ICC Belfast Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall (BWUH Ltd).

Following a competitive recruitment process, Rob McConnell has been appointed as the new chief executive of ICC Belfast Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall (BWUH Ltd).

Rob is a board director and former NI head of global technology firm, Expleo.

He has been a non-executive director on the board of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall since April 2023.

Rob is a leader in the digital sector in Northern Ireland, with experience growing fast-moving software and technology businesses in local and global markets. His commercial experience in strategic solution sales and business transformation has supported the growth of Expleo Technology (Ireland) and Expleo Group (Global) under his leadership.

As an innovator within Northern Ireland’s startup digital community, Rob Chaired Momentum, the representative body for digital industries in Northern Ireland. He worked closely with public sector leaders to cement the role of digital technology in growing the economy and giving a voice to the digital sector at a period of critical growth.

As CEO, Rob will lead a team of over 300 across Northern Ireland’s only purpose-built International Convention Centre, ICC Belfast, along with the iconic Ulster Hall and Waterfront Hall venues.

BWUH Ltd chair Steve Daniels, said: “We are delighted to have secured Rob McConnell as the new chief executive officer of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, and Ulster Hall.

“Not only has Rob established his own credentials in leadership, business growth and sales development, he has a strong commercial drive and an extensive knowledge of Northern Ireland’s business and public sectors. Having worked closely with him in his non-executive role on our Board, we have been impressed by his knowledge of our industry, his strategic approach to solutions and his passion to drive our venues forward in a data driven, innovative way.

“We are confident that Rob understands the opportunities for growth and development of our business. He shares our vision to create a world-class stage for extraordinary international business and live entertainment events. We are excited to have him in this important leadership role, which has the potential to deliver results not only for our venues but for the city of Belfast and the wider region.’

Rob explained: “I believe that the outstanding facilities, together with the talented team of people at ICC Belfast and its sister venues of the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall hold some of Northern Ireland’s untapped economic and cultural potential.

“ICC Belfast is an economic development engine for Northern Ireland. It is the jewel in Belfast’s crown. In recent years, Belfast has been named Best UK business events destination and ICC Belfast has picked up the top accolades as best venue in numerous international conference and events awards. I have seen up close how the team have proven their capabilities working on spectacular events such as One Young World and delivering stunning corporate events for global names including Ferrari, eBay, and AstraZeneca.

“Large scale business events bring knock-on benefits far beyond these venues, from the airports and transport companies, to retailers, hoteliers, restaurants, and local suppliers, as well as the opportunity to create significant employment for the city and region.