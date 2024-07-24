Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening of the new North Coast NI store in Portstewart marks a £300,000 total investment while creating 23 jobs for the local area

Clothing brand North Coast NI has launched their second Northern Ireland store in Portstewart.

The new store on the promenade is home to an extensive collection of outdoor coastal wear as well as an exclusive range of Hydro Flask products and Goodr sunglasses.

The opening marks an additional investment of £50,000 to the already £250,000 investment and has provided 23 jobs for the local area.

Founders Russell and Victoria Kelly, both north coast natives, were inspired from their travels to bring to the local market a high quality casual clothing brand that was both birthed from and reflective of the beautiful north coast.

Since its inception North Coast NI has placed value on community, adventure and creativity with the clothing range being designed on the north coast by co-founder Paddy De Lasa.

Co-founder and former Northern Ireland footballer, Russell Kelly, who played for Chelsea and Dundee before finishing his career with Linfield in the Irish League, explained: “The north coast is more than a destination, it’s an invitation into a way of life, centred around a thriving and authentic community, filled with wonderful people, breath-taking scenery and an invigorating lifestyle.

"While we have the privilege of calling this place home, many others have wonderful memories of visiting here, and it continues to be a favourite second home for so many.

“When we decided to launch the North Coast NI brand last year, it made so much sense to open our first physical store right in the heart of this bustling community of Portrush and our second store in Portstewart.

"Our designs are all inspired by different aspects of the local area like the puffins of Rathlin Island and Mussenden Temple, so we hope that our offering helps to celebrate all things north coast!”

The new shop was design and fit out was overseen by the NCNI team and has drawn inspiration from the latest European trend that sees stores provide space for customers to explore their clothing and product offering in a relaxed environment.

North Coast based clothing brand North Coast NI launched its first ever store in Portrush last year and has been a huge success with both locals and tourists.

Victoria continued: “Over the past year since opening many new products have been introduced as well as expansion of our Hydroflask and Goodr sunglasses collections.

“We’re delighted to see so many locals as well as tourists embrace our brand and love it.

“As ever we’re continuing to look for ways to continue to grow the business while promoting our beautiful North Coast.”

The brand founders have also placed a high emphasis on ensuring their clothing production is held to the highest ethical practices.

The factories selected in Turkey to produce the clothes were personally visited on a number occasions by members of the team to ensure they met the standards expected for workers and whilst also delivering high quality clothing.