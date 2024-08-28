Founder of Northern Ireland public relations firm steps aside and appoints new managing director
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of the UK and Ireland’s most respected PR and marketing communications consultancies has appointed Alyson English as its new managing director.
Based in Holywood, Lighthouse Communications offers a range of global services to clients that include Arthur Cox, Belfast City Airport, CBRE, Donnelly Group, Elkstone, Grant Thornton, Henry Brothers, Kilwaughter Minerals and Vyta.
Ms English takes over from founder, Stephen Smith who established the firm 15 years ago and will remain within the business overseeing crisis management.
He said: “Lighthouse Communications is renowned for its commitment to excellence and delivering results on behalf of a longstanding client base.
“Advising organisations on how effective stakeholder communications and marketing strategies can assist in achieving corporate objectives is the mainstay of our business.
“Alyson is highly respected by our clients, our own team and her industry peers. Her creativity, strategic vision and work-ethic have been instrumental in our success, and I can think of no better individual to drive continued growth for the agency.”
The multiple award-winning firm has witnessed significant growth over recent years with the expansion of its brand and multimedia production team, coupled with the strong standing it has built for advising organisations on reputational issues, sustainability strategies and employee communications.
Incoming managing director, Alyson English, explained: “Over the last 14 years at Lighthouse Communications, I have had the pleasure of advising clients from a range of industries and with an exceptionally talented team who share my enthusiasm and passion.
“Through investment in staff training and social initiatives we have cultivated a supportive, collaborative, fun and learning culture which sees our team members remain with us to build successful and fulfilling careers.
“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and it is a privilege to now take the company forward as we expand the team and enhance our client offering.”
Ms English, who joined Lighthouse after completing a Hons degree in Public Relations and Media, Culture and Communications, is a Chartered PR Practitioner and holds a Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.