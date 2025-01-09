Four fire engines deployed to north coast laundrette blaze

By Claire Cartmill
Published 9th Jan 2025, 17:10 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 17:23 GMT
Four fire engines were deployed to a laundrette on the north coast

Four fire engines were deployed to a laundrette on the north coast this morning (Thursday) after receiving reports of smoke seen from the building.

Two appliances from Coleraine Fire Station, one from Portstewart Fire Station and one from Portrush Fire Station attended the incident at Angel Wash on Portmore Road in Portstewart.

The fire service said the incident happened at 07.45am on Thursday, January 9.

A spokesperson from the Fire Service, said: “Firefighters were called to reports of the ground floor of a commercial building on fire on Portmore Road, Portstewart.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus accessed the property using specialist equipment and used two hose reels to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 8.44am."

The local PSNI also confirmed their attendance to the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson, added: “Police attended the scene of a fire in the Portmore Road area of Portstewart shortly before 8am this morning, Thursday 9th January. “Officers attended in a traffic management capacity only. It is not being treated as suspicious.”

The business owner was contacted for comment.

