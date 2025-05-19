Four reasons why UK shouldn't be lured into a false sense of security by falling inflation rates

After years of uncertainty, inflation rates in the United Kingdom are consistently falling as investors begin to recapture lost optimism throughout their portfolios. But could retaining a sense of caution be crucial to building savings in 2025?

According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK’s Consumer Prices Index rose by 2.6% in the 12 months to March 2025, representing a healthy decrease on the 2.8% recorded in February.

These calming inflation rates are likely to be music to the ears of the nation’s investors, who associate lower inflation with the prospect of higher real-time earnings potential and far stronger growth prospects for stocks and shares.

Because the Bank of England (BoE) typically uses interest rate hikes to control inflation, lower rates can lead to more interest rate cuts, which lower the cost of borrowing and drive stronger business growth.

This can all point to a more prosperous environment for investments, but if you’re planning to dive back into stocks and shares or open a new savings account, you might want to avoid rushing into a new investment strategy without thinking your plan through.

Declining inflation rates can inspire more investors to look to building new investment portfolios, but there are many reasons to remain cautious. With this in mind, let’s look at four reasons why you shouldn’t be lured into a false sense of security by falling inflation rates:

Uncertainty to Impact UK Investing

2025 is fast becoming an extremely uncertain backdrop for world economies. For the United Kingdom, EY projections have been downgraded, with GDP growth expected to drop to 0.8% and 2026 forecasts plummeting from 1.6% to 0.9%.

These downgrades have come as a result of the weaker global economy as a whole and market uncertainty caused by trade disruption and limited spending over the months ahead among businesses and consumers alike.

As a result of this uncertainty, the higher cost of living in the UK from rising energy costs, water bills, and transportation prices has seen the Bank of England forecast inflation to spike at 3.7% between July and September this year.

This means that investors will once again need to plan their portfolios out with this 3.7% real-terms loss in mind. If, for instance, you’re looking at opening a savings account, keep in mind that an AER below or close to 3.7% may see you losing out on the real-term value of your investment if inflation matches the BoE’s forecasts.

Interest Rates Remain a Grey Area

The vast majority of UK investments can be impacted by interest rates, regardless of whether the Bank of England decides to hike or cut the cost of borrowing.

While lower interest rates are generally viewed as more bullish for investors, interest rate hikes are favoured by the millions of adults in the United Kingdom who prefer fixed-rate savings accounts.

The only problem is that inflation uncertainty can make it difficult to predict what will happen with interest rates and their implications for investors.

While economists at Capital Economics believe that the UK base rate will fall to 3.5% by early 2026, this has already been revised up from the 3% they initially expected as a result of Labour’s autumn budget.

If you’re planning to open a fixed-rate Cash ISA, for instance, it’s important that you review the provider’s AER, which means keeping up to date with forecasts and planning ahead.

Beware the Rising Cost of Living

You should never risk your economic comfort when investing your money, and it’s a good idea to only invest what you can afford to lose whenever building a new strategy.

With this in mind, the UK's cost of living should be a key consideration when investing. Although you may feel comfortable committing 20% of your salary to investing today, it may become a burden to keep up with tomorrow should prices continue to rise.

After Ofgem hiked the typical fuel bill price cap to £1,849 per year in April, it’s likely that more UK households will begin to feel the pinch moving into the summer.

Although forecasts suggest that the imposition of tariffs in the United States could push energy bills lower when the price cap is reviewed in July, we could see further price increases in other daily essential expenses as the inflationary impact of trade tariffs is felt.

Once again, this suggests that adopting a more cautious approach to investing could be more sustainable when navigating the uncertainty of 2025.

Stock Market Growth May Be Weaker

For the millions of investors who add stocks and shares to their portfolios, Wall Street’s performance is integral to earning more money over time. However, after years of sustained growth, forecasts appear to be cooling on the S&P 500’s growth over the year ahead.

Despite posting 24% and 25% in 2023 and 2024, respectively, forecasts are far lower for the S&P 500 in 2025, with an average level of 6,056 predicted at around 3% growth from the beginning of the year.

The S&P 500 is a major benchmark for the overall health of the stock market in the United States and can have a significant impact on the portfolios of UK investors. With this in mind, it may be more difficult to identify high-potential stocks in the same way as in recent years.

Still Opportunities to be Found

Although 2025 may be more challenging for UK investors than previous years, even as inflation rates are falling, there will certainly still be some excellent opportunities to grow your portfolio and build towards your financial goals.

Be sure to research your positions more carefully and seek the help of professional financial advisors whenever you need to support your strategy. Uncertain times can often be highly lucrative for intelligent market movements, but the potential for losses may be greater.