Fracking rules to be considered as part of planning review

Nichola Mallon said councils most notify her department on any planning for petroleum development

Stormont Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced that the review today would include consideration of unconventional hydrocarbon development, commonly referred to as fracking.

“The planning system has a key role to play in helping to mitigate and adapt to climate change and in the protection of our cherished local environment which must be safeguarded, not only for the health and well-being of current generations, but in the long-term public interest of future society,” Ms Mallon said.

“Following on from the latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report, I believe it is important to ensure that the planning approach to this category of development remains appropriate in the context of the climate emergency and my ambitions for a green recovery from the Covid pandemic.”

She continued: “I have already removed permitted development rights for petroleum e xploration and I am now taking forward this review as I want to ensure that the current planning policy approach on hydrocarbon development, as contained within the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS), remains up-to-date, fit for purpose and has the support of local communities.

“My officials will now begin the preparatory work to take this review forward. It is essential to steer the policy in the right direction, informed by the evidence, which serves the long-term public interest of communities across the North.”

The minister also announced that, preceding the outcome of the policy review, she was issuing a direction requiring that a council planning authority must notify the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) when it proposed to grant planning permission for all types of petroleum development.

This direction applied to conventional and unconventional petroleum development.

Ms Mallon added: “This new ‘direction’ which I am now issuing will allow my department to maintain a close and careful watch over this controversial category of development.

“The direction will provide the opportunity for me to intervene and take action, if and as appropriate. In effect, the action I am taking stops any such applications from being unilaterally approved by a council and gives me the opportunity to decide on calling it in to my department.