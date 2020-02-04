Fraudsters threaten exports to China of Kilkeel’s oyster farmer

Top seafood exporter Andrew Rooney admits to being “knocked back on his heels” when he spotted a stack of branded boxes of his multi-award winning Millbay Oysters from Carlingford Lough being sold at a big seafood market in Shanghai.

He inspected the boxes and the oysters on sale and found that they were fakes!

Andrew Rooney, managing director of Millbay Oysters in Kilkeel, pictured on the extensive oyster farm, the biggest on the island, on Carlingford Lough

Andrew, the founder and managing director of Millbay Oysters in Kilkeel, is now taking steps to protect his significant business there and especially the reputation for the outstanding taste of his oysters as the best in the UK and Ireland.

He gained these prestigious awards in highly respected competitions such as the UK Great Taste Awards and Bla na hEireann, the Irish National Food Awards.

“I’d heard from friends in China that fake Millbay Oysters were circulating especially in Shanghai, now one of our most important markets and one which produced a string of substantial orders for us last year. Fake food, of course, has long been a major problem in China,” Andrew says. “I decided to check this out for myself and was surprised to see Millbay branded boxes on sale in markets in Shanghai.

“What the fraudsters are doing is to copy our distinctive packaging and branding and then fill the boxes with low grade oysters from Korea and Africa. It’s a shocking practice that’s threatening my business and our reputation there as a grower of premium and safe oysters with high-end restaurants, hotels and oyster bars.

“The counterfeiters have spotted an opportunity because of the growing demand for Irish oysters among the country’s vast middle class in centres such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Irish oysters are popular there because they are grown in exceptionally clean and fresh waters around the island. It’s also very brand conscious market in which we now need to protect our identity and reputation.”

Millbay is part of Rooney Fish, which was established in 1975 by John Rooney, Andrew’s father, to catch, prepare, farm, process and export premium seafood sustainably sourced from the Irish Sea to customers in Europe, the Middle East, China, Japan and South Korea.

The company’s extensive portfolio of seafood products includes langoustines, crabs, whelks, scampi whole tails, scallops, lobsters and, of course, Millbay Oysters.

It currently employs 67 people at its high-tech processing plant - overlooking the harbour in Northern Ireland’s fish and seafood hub - and exports 95 percent of its output to 15 countries.

Millbay Oysters isn’t alone in being threatened by fraudsters in China. The scale of the challenge from counterfeiters also led the Gillardeau family in France, a world leader in oysters, to etch its brand on shells using a £3 million laser system. As well as in France, the family has oyster beds in Ireland. The fraudsters reacted quickly by etching the French producer’s logo on fake oysters. Furthermore, Bells Isle Seafoods in Donegal suspended business with China last year because of the counterfeiters.

Andrew, also managing director of Rooney Fish, Northern Ireland’s most successful seafood business, turned to a number of government bodies for assistance.

“While they have provided some ideas, it soon became clear to me that what I needed was expert help on-the-ground in China to protect my business,” Andrew continues. “But we don’t have deep pockets to set up our own offices to cover such a vast and intensely competitive marketplace. We had to look for an expert business we could work with in China and was also easily accessible to us.

“Our search for such essential expertise led us to TCI China, a consultancy with experience over almost 20 years and with offices there. Another benefit from TCI is that it is headquartered in Dublin which makes it easy to contact by phone, email and especially by car for face-to-face meetings.”

Andrew has now developed a close working relationship with TCI’s founding managing director Aidan Conaty, who has been doing business in China for over 15 years. “Aidan was quick to appreciate our problems and put forward a manageable and cost-effective solution that met our concerns. I learned from Aidan that the only way to proceed and be a success in China is by taking steps to reduce the very real risks there,” he explains.

The TCI solution for Millbay Oysters, he continues, has involved assistance in finding and developing relationships with reliable wholesalers and then closely monitoring their operations.

“TCI experienced staff now regularly inspect wholesalers and maintain contacts with our customers for us to ensure they are using genuine Millbay Oysters and haven’t been conned by the cheats. They’ve also helped us enormously in registering trademarks and complying with other legal requirements with the regulatory bodies there. This helps combat the fraudsters,” Andrew says.

“Wholesalers of our oysters are now subject to rigorous inspection of all aspects of their relationship with us. It’s very comforting to know that we can now count on their expertise in areas such as quality control, pricing, merchandising and logistics. As a result, our business there is continuing to grow strongly.”