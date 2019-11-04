Free Brexit advice for thousands of businesses

Thousands of businesses across Northern Ireland have benefited from free Brexit advice from the Institute of Directors.

The leading business organisation engaged with around 3,000 firms during October through its Brexit Ready NI initiative, which included a series of advice clinics, workshops and webinars.

A further 10,000 received IoD NI’s indepth business planning for Brexit information guide completely free of charge.

Brexit Ready NI, delivered in partnership with KPMG provided members and non-members with bespoke guidance on preparing for the UK’s departure from the European Union.

IoD NI chairman Gordon Milligan said: “The Brexit Ready NI campaign was designed to help businesses across every sector in Northern Ireland prepare as the date of Brexit draws near.

“Although the Brexit process has now been pushed back, most likely until the end of January, the response to our initiative throughout October was absolutely enormous.

“What was patently obvious, particularly after Boris Johnson negotiated a new withdrawal agreement, was the desire from the local business community to get as much detail as possible on what lies ahead.

“We are privileged at the IoD to have access to some of the leading minds on Brexit, who provided a wealth of expertise to thousands of business across the month.

“Queries ranged from how to ready employees, particularly non-UK nationals for the post-Brexit workplace, what to do in the event of ‘no-deal’, and how to prepare for changes in the VAT and customs landscape.

“There is still a great deal more detail required from the government over the coming weeks to satisfy the concerns of local business leaders around the potential for future divergence between Northern Ireland and the crucial Great Britain market.

“On behalf of our members, we will continue to press for answers to the many questions that remain as we help them to gear up for the future witch confidence that it can be a successful and prosperous one.”

For more information about the IoD or further guidance around Brexit, please visit www.iod.com/ni.