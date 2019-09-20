Freight operator to hold Brexit workshop

Specialist European road freight operator, Europa Worldwide Group, which has invested £2m in post-Brexit preparations, is hosting a free practical ‘Brexit Ready’ workshop to help other businesses prepare for the possibility of a No-Deal Brexit.

The two-hour workshop will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Friday, September 27.

Delegates will be provided with no-nonsense advice on how to get prepared for Brexit, with the Europa Worldwide Group team on hand to answer questions, address concerns and provide guidance and tailored support.

The European road freight operator, which has a branch in Hawthorn Business Park in Belfast, employing six people, says that it has invested more than £2m in a bid to ensure a smooth transition.

Sales and Branch Network Director at Europa Dionne Redpath said: “Our free to attend workshops are designed to support local businesses through what is a confusing and complicated time for those who import from and export to the continent.

“We’ve tailored the workshops so that we can demonstrate, very simply, the necessary actions that businesses need to take in order to be Brexit ready, dispensing with jargon and keeping it clear and concise.

“Our advice is based upon the action we’ve taken ourselves. We’ve made adjustments to our business model and have put in place new processes and procedures, so that we can provide as smooth a flow of goods as possible.”