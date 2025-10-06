Energia Group, one of the largest energy utilities on the island of Ireland and the business behind Power NI, is set to be acquired by Ardian, a global private investment firm

Energia Group, one of the largest energy utilities on the island of Ireland and the business behind Power NI, is set to be acquired by Ardian, a global private investment firm.

The acquisition, from current owner I Squared Capital, covers Energia’s operations across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, serving nearly 900,000 homes and businesses.

With offices in Dublin, Belfast, Antrim, and Omagh, Energia employs over 1,100 people and is a long-established leader in renewable electricity in Ireland. The company supplies around 17% of the island’s total electricity demand and 20% of its wind power capacity.

Energia has also forged a strategic partnership with a global technology firm to develop a 165MW data centre in Dublin, which will be powered by renewable energy, further cementing its role in Ireland’s energy transition.

Since 2016, under I Squared Capital’s ownership, Energia has transformed into a diversified utility focused on renewables, modern customer solutions, and critical grid infrastructure.

A French infrastructure investor Ardian’s acquisition signals long-term confidence in Energia’s growth prospects. The firm plans to leverage its expertise in infrastructure and renewables development to support Energia’s next growth phase, particularly as the company expands its renewable energy portfolio and data centre capabilities.

The transaction is not expected to impact Energia’s customers, employees, partners, or suppliers and is subject to regulatory approval, with completion anticipated in Q1 2026.

Ian Thom, chief executive of Energia, said: "Energia’s focus remains on transforming Ireland’s energy system by deploying renewables and other low carbon solutions at scale, while continuing to deliver secure and affordable energy to our domestic and commercial customers.

"We are grateful for I Squared’s support over the past nine years and the strong, future-ready platform we have built together."

He added: "Ireland is at a pivotal point, with rapid electrification, growing demand from new technologies, and global investment in digital infrastructure all accelerating. Energia is ideally placed to meet these needs, and with Ardian’s long-term backing, we’re excited to continue scaling our business to help power this next phase of Ireland’s growth for our customers, partners and employees."

Juan Angoitia, co-head of infrastructure Europe and senior managing director at Ardian, explained: "We are proud to be investing in Energia, which marks Ardian’s first investment in Ireland. The company has demonstrated its market leadership in Ireland and Northern Ireland over many years and has ambitious plans to grow, driven by secured capital projects and increasing energy demand.

"Ardian is a highly experienced investor in essential infrastructure and European utilities. We have been impressed by Energia’s strong growth and resilience in the context of a volatile energy market, and look forward to sharing our expertise to further develop its renewable generation portfolio, flexible capacity and enhance the efficiency of the whole company."

William Briggs, managing director at Ardian, said: "Energia is at the forefront of the convergence between energy utilities and digital infrastructure. The company’s pioneering approach to combining hyperscale data center development with new renewable energy generation, will unlock significant opportunities for growth in Ireland. We look forward to working with the management team on their ambitious plans to support the decarbonisation of the entire economy."

Mohamed El Gazzar, senior partner, I Squared Capital, said the sale represents "one of I Squared's largest exits and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole Energia team".

I Squared’s financial advisers were Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Santander. Legal advice for I Squared was provided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Irish legal advice was provided by Arthur Cox.

Ardian was advised by Evercore, Kirkland & Ellis, Matheson and Alvarez & Marsal.