Fresh support for early stage tech companies

A new training programme has been launched to support ten ‘early stage’ tech companies wanting to scale their business operations.

With the support of Belfast City Council and Invest Northern Ireland, the programme will give a select group of CEOs the chance to participate in an intensive entrepreneur development ‘boot camp’.

Catalyst says that participants on the last programme have “demonstrated extraordinary growth and are on course to double their cumulative revenue within 12 months and add over 50% to direct employees”.

Starting at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge MA, the week-long intense, residential, ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme’ will also connect Northern Ireland CEOs with 100 other international CEOs.

This will be followed by five tailored strategy workshops at Catalyst Belfast and culminating in another week-long, bespoke residential in Boston.

John Knapton, director of growth and scaling at Catalyst, said: “This elite, global programme will give Northern Ireland CEOs the chance to tap into an international network, to learn from the most experienced and successful entrepreneurs on the planet.

“To be considered, the individual must be the company CEO, demonstrate real revenue of £500,000, or have investment in place to grow and, most importantly, have an ambition to scale their business to £100m plus in value.

“Every single participant will come away with the confidence, ambition, leadership and strategic skills to succeed, as well as creating a lifetime cohort of local and international peers who can give them ongoing support.”

The ten participating companies are: 3EN, Appbuilder, Automated Intelligence, Brainwavebank, Cadshare, Cattleeye, Core Systems, Datactics, Humain and Team Feepay.