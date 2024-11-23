When I think about the journey we've had over the years, it’s hard to believe how far we’ve come.

From a small tyre and exhaust business in the 1980s to now operating three thriving Northern Ireland stores – SuperValu Ballykelly and two Centra stores in Coleraine and Londonderry – it feels like a lifetime of hard work, dedication, and a deep sense of community...but family is always the key.

The Moran Retail Group all started back in 1997 when we opened our first Centra on Strand Road. At that point, we’d already been running our tyre and exhaust business for years (we started in the 1980s), but we were ready to dive into something new. Retail seemed like a natural fit for us. In the 1990s, we purchased a forecourt, redeveloped it, and added a store. It wasn’t easy, but it was a step we knew would set the stage for what was to come.

Today, our family is more deeply involved than ever including the three stores as well as Moran's Specialist Caterers. Our daughters, Brona and Eimear, and our son Conor are all part of the business, learning the ropes and ensuring the legacy we’ve built will continue for years to come even when we retire. We’ve worked hard to create something that will not only provide for our family but also serve our local communities.

Our partnership with Musgrave over the last 25 years has helped us grow, but it’s the dedication to excellent customer service, quality, value, and range that truly defines us.

I often get asked what keeps us motivated, and honestly, it’s simple: our people. We employ 138 people across our stores, and I can’t say enough about them. From the team members serving customers to the early risers starting at 4:30am and the night staff working until 2am, making sure our products are fresh and our shelves are stocked, they are the heart of our business. We really have the best team; they are our working family. And with most of our core team members having been with us for over 15 years, it’s clear that this isn’t just a job for them either – it’s a family.

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing. The challenges of rising costs, energy prices, and the spike in national insurance have made things harder for everyone. But but the highs of providing excellent customer service, always striving to improve, and having a very loyal team, outweigh the lows.

I also look at the successes we’ve had as well – like SuperValu Ballykelly being named Northern Ireland’s Food to Go Store of the Year at the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards or Centra Coleraine being awarded Forecourt of the Year for two years running – its accolades like this makes us remember it’s all worth it.

The key to success? It’s really quite simple for us...hard work. You don’t have to be brilliant at everything you do, but if you put in the effort, you reap the benefits. It’s the foundation of everything we do, and it’s what has kept us going through both the highs and the lows. And through it all, family is at the heart of our business. We’re excited for what’s to come, with plans already in motion for modernising our stores and expanding our services in 2025.

We’re always looking to improve, never content to rest on our laurels. We know that the best way to succeed is by continuing to invest in our team and putting our customers first. I want to thank all of our shoppers for their ongoing support—they’re the reason we do what we do.

Together, as a family, we look forward to continuing this journey, with our sights set firmly on the future.

