TripAdvisor honour places artisan chocolate experience in global spotlight, delighting Northern Ireland visitors and locals alike

One of Northern Ireland’s most beloved artisan chocolate businesses has earned a spot on TripAdvisor’s prestigious Top 10 Things to Do Worldwide list — a global recognition that places the small family-run experience among the very best travel and tourism activities on the planet.

The Chocolate Manor, based in the picturesque seaside village of Castlerock, has long been a favourite for locals and tourists alike, offering immersive chocolate-making workshops, hands-on experiences, and a shop filled with handmade treats. Now, it’s gained international acclaim from one of the world’s most trusted travel platforms.

The recognition was celebrated with excitement and pride by founder Geri Martin, who took to social media to share the news:

“We’ve just been named one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Things to Do WORLDWIDE — and we’re over the moon!”

To mark the milestone, Geri also announced a special 10% discount on one of their most popular events — the Kids Choccy Rocky Experience, taking place this Friday, July 25. The family-friendly workshop invites young chocolate lovers to roll up their sleeves and create their own delicious masterpieces, guided by expert chocolatiers in a fun and creative environment.

The exclusive discount code is available only via The Chocolate Manor’s Instagram Broadcast Channel, with Geri encouraging followers to “head to my Insta bio, click the link, and join the channel to grab the code and treat the kids to something special this Friday!”

The Chocolate Manor’s growing popularity has been built on a combination of passion, quality, and a genuine love for craft chocolate. What began as a home kitchen hobby has become an award-winning destination that now welcomes thousands of visitors every year.

TripAdvisor’s global accolade comes as tourism in Northern Ireland continues to thrive, and it puts Castlerock firmly on the map as a must-visit spot for foodies, families, and chocolate enthusiasts from around the world.