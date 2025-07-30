Since its launch, Gen Social has helped create content for many businesses, building their presence through campaigns and social media strategy, with some clients gaining a 438% increase on social media interactions and making a positive return on investment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 20, Northern Ireland’s Katie Whiteside has accomplished what many only dream of, launching a marketing agency in a new country and turning it into a profitable, growing business.

This puts her amongst some of the youngest entrepreneurs in the UK. After moving from County Armagh in 2024, Katie took a bold leap, starting Gen Social, a marketing agency now based in Milton Keynes. She was in the middle of studying a digital marketing apprenticeship at SRC when she was given an opportunity she couldn’t turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “When I arrived in England, I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I had already spoken to my now business partner, Dylan Russell, about starting up a marketing agency, but in all honesty, we didn’t know what this was going to look like until we sat down and talked after I moved.”

This has been a lifelong dream of Katie’s. She recalls in her first year of Markethill High School, when asked what she wanted to be when she was older, she said she wanted to be “an entrepreneur”.

Since its launch, Gen Social has helped create content for many businesses, building their presence through campaigns and social media strategy, with some clients gaining a 438% increase on social media interactions and making a positive return on investment. The agency has grown steadily, even navigating the challenges of a competitive UK market, with its speciality being in storytelling and community engagement.

One client has stated: “I recently enlisted the services of Gen Social for social media management and content creation, and I couldn't be happier with the results! Katie and the team at Gen Social have been fantastic to work with. The content they create is top-notch and perfectly tailored to my brand. A great experience overall, highly recommend Gen Social for all your social media needs!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Whiteside at a client's content shoot

In 2024, Katie’s marketing efforts won Madlug the ‘Best Use of Social Media’ award at the Social Enterprise Awards. She aims to go on and win many more awards with Gen Social, growing it into a full-service marketing agency that creates high-quality campaigns for international clients.

Katie is now focused on scaling the business, speaking publicly at events, and becoming a voice for young women in business.

“I want my journey to show others, especially young women in business, that you don’t have to wait for permission to get started. Start where you are, with what you have. Anything is possible”

Dylan Russell, co-owner of Gen Social, is a property investor with a multimillion-pound portfolio. With his business background and relentless drive, Katie and Dylan are the dream team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Russell and Katie Whiteside speaking at their own business event in Milton Keynes.