From County Armagh to CEO: 20-year-old Katie Whiteside builds thriving UK Marketing Agency
At just 20, Northern Ireland’s Katie Whiteside has accomplished what many only dream of, launching a marketing agency in a new country and turning it into a profitable, growing business.
This puts her amongst some of the youngest entrepreneurs in the UK. After moving from County Armagh in 2024, Katie took a bold leap, starting Gen Social, a marketing agency now based in Milton Keynes. She was in the middle of studying a digital marketing apprenticeship at SRC when she was given an opportunity she couldn’t turn down.
She explained: “When I arrived in England, I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I had already spoken to my now business partner, Dylan Russell, about starting up a marketing agency, but in all honesty, we didn’t know what this was going to look like until we sat down and talked after I moved.”
This has been a lifelong dream of Katie’s. She recalls in her first year of Markethill High School, when asked what she wanted to be when she was older, she said she wanted to be “an entrepreneur”.
Since its launch, Gen Social has helped create content for many businesses, building their presence through campaigns and social media strategy, with some clients gaining a 438% increase on social media interactions and making a positive return on investment. The agency has grown steadily, even navigating the challenges of a competitive UK market, with its speciality being in storytelling and community engagement.
One client has stated: “I recently enlisted the services of Gen Social for social media management and content creation, and I couldn't be happier with the results! Katie and the team at Gen Social have been fantastic to work with. The content they create is top-notch and perfectly tailored to my brand. A great experience overall, highly recommend Gen Social for all your social media needs!”
In 2024, Katie’s marketing efforts won Madlug the ‘Best Use of Social Media’ award at the Social Enterprise Awards. She aims to go on and win many more awards with Gen Social, growing it into a full-service marketing agency that creates high-quality campaigns for international clients.
Katie is now focused on scaling the business, speaking publicly at events, and becoming a voice for young women in business.
“I want my journey to show others, especially young women in business, that you don’t have to wait for permission to get started. Start where you are, with what you have. Anything is possible”
Dylan Russell, co-owner of Gen Social, is a property investor with a multimillion-pound portfolio. With his business background and relentless drive, Katie and Dylan are the dream team.
Gen Social is a Milton Keynes-based marketing agency, helping clients integrate story with strategy. They specialise in storytelling and community engagement, selling the experience, not the product. They will very soon be expanding their services, moving into a bigger office and hiring staff.