“Our amazing customers (friends is a better word!!) who have shown us such love, loyalty and encouragement.

Owners of The Creamery Can in Ballymena reveals they have served over 41,000 coffees and 24,000 pots of tea and 26,000 scones to ‘visitors from all over the world’

A Northern Ireland family-run coffee shop and ice-cream business is celebrating a decade of serving ‘visitors from all over the world’.The Creamery Can in Ballymena first opened its doors in June 2014 and has since served over 41,000 coffees and 24,000 pots of tea and over 26,000 scones.Restoring a traditional stone barn in Glarryford, founders Hugh and Alyson Reid diversified from a dairy farmer and piano teacher to create a thriving business despite ‘a major roadworks project and a global pandemic’.

And after 10 years of ‘hard work and joy’ The Creamery Can is celebrating having welcomed thousands of ‘wonderful people’.

Alyson explained: "The whole concept of The Creamery Can coffee shop was birthed out of a desire to take a love of enjoying home cooked food with friends and family out from the kitchen table to the wider community."Hugh is passionate about organic farming however, in a family with five girls, he is the only one who was keen to milk them! Consequently, in the spring of 2021 Hugh took the brave decision to stop milking although he still enjoys rearing a small herd of pedigree belted Galloway cattle."Meanwhile, after a very successful career in private piano teaching and accompanying, spanning over 20 years, I decided to take a career break while the children were young. During that time my love of baking blossomed further.

"Diversification seemed the natural progression. In June 2014 the coffee shop first opened its doors and since then we have met the most wonderful people from all walks of life and indeed from all over the world.”

A decade on and the cafe is still adapting providing everything from caramel squares and homemade scones to full breakfasts and a range of gluten free delights.

She explained: “Customers tell us that they sometimes struggle to find gluten free home made options elsewhere and that’s what I love.

"In our coffee shop we can proudly state that our gluten free bakes are equally popular with everyone. We also make a point of adapting our regular savoury menu for gluten free customers so there is always plenty of choice.

"Being a creative family, we love that no two days are ever the same in The Creamery Can. We are always dreaming of ways to enhance, develop and improve what we do."

However honouring the love, loyalty and encouragement of ‘friends’, Alyson added: “What an adventure it has been! Over 41,000 coffees and 24,000 pots of tea and over 26,000 scones! Over half a tonne of butter and over 2 tonnes of flour as well.

“Our amazing customers (friends is a better word!!) who have shown us such love, loyalty and encouragement.

“So 10 years later our little family business is still opening its doors - despite a major roadworks project and a global pandemic! It’s been a lot of hard work, joy and yes … some tears too! But we did it together.”

One of the Economusee artisans in the Northern Ireland network, The Creamery Can also offers unique ice cream tours involving demonstration of the production and of course, lots of samples. Booking by appointment only, email [email protected].