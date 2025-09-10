From friendship to fairytales: The story behind Wild Emerald weddings

There are few places in the world more naturally romantic than Ireland. With its windswept cliffs, quiet ruins, and rolling green hills, it’s a country that feels built for love stories. For couples seeking an intimate, unforgettable way to say “I do,” two Irish women are making those dreams a reality.

Enter Wild Emerald, the creation of Stephanie Loughrey and Sara Pickering—best friends, storytellers, and wedding professionals with more than 30 years of combined experience in the industry. Together, they’ve built something extraordinary: seamless, personal celebrations that capture the beauty of Ireland and the uniqueness of every couple they work with.

Like all the best stories, Wild Emerald began with a chance meeting. Over 12 years ago, Loughrey and Pickering found themselves working together as creatives at a magazine. Their shared love of design and storytelling quickly blossomed into a close friendship.

“We hit it off straight away,” recalls Pickering with a smile. “We loved creating and telling stories in different ways—and eventually, we realised we both had a real passion for weddings, especially the smaller, more personal ones.”

It started simply: helping couples elope in Ireland with a blend of photography, beauty, and styling. What they offered was heartfelt, organic, and easygoing—and word soon spread. Couples from all over the world began reaching out, longing for their own Irish adventure.

Today, Wild Emerald has evolved into a full-service wedding and elopement company, but at its heart, the ethos remains the same: keep it simple, beautiful, and true to you.

Loughrey and Pickering take care of every detail—sourcing magical ceremony locations, curating trusted local vendors, and weaving together the day so it feels seamless from start to finish.

“Our couples don’t have to stress about anything,” explains Loughrey. “They can just arrive, soak it all in, and focus on what matters most—each other.”

What sets Wild Emerald apart is the way Loughrey and Pickering approach each celebration.

“We want our couples to feel seen and celebrated,” says Pickering. “Every detail is chosen with intention, so their day feels like it belongs only to them.”