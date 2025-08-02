The past two years have been the most incredible journey – from planning our own wedding, to founding the NI Wedding Directory and collaborating with over 130 different vendors across Northern Ireland.

We’re continuously grateful that we get to play a small role in bringing people’s special days to fruition.

Back in 2022, when we were in the midst of planning our own, I thought it would be fun to share our progress with friends on social media.

I’m very much a people-focused person and have always enjoyed following trends, so I enjoyed the creative aspect of documenting everything as we tried things out. Researching vendors and sharing the ups and downs that came with it to my Instagram following was definitely what brought together my passion for social media and weddings.

In many ways, founding the NI Wedding Directory was a natural transition. We learned from experience the common pitfalls and stressors that come with planning your big day, and felt there was huge potential in devising a platform to help others to navigate what can (and should) be an exciting time in your relationship.

People have often asked me what it’s like to work with my husband, and I genuinely could not be happier to have brought Sam into the business full-time. As a couple, we’ve always balanced each other out, and I think this is even more evident on the business side of things. Sam has worked as a software engineer for over 10 years, and my background is in marketing, so we’ve both been able to bring completely different skillsets and perspectives to the company. He takes care of the back-end development, while I run the marketing channels.

The core of our mission is to demystify the process surrounding wedding planning, whether that’s budgeting, finding suitable suppliers, arranging visits to venues or identifying tradespeople who you can trust to deliver your dream day. Thanks to Sam, our website has been the perfect focal point for people to access all the information they might need when it comes to planning and comparing wedding service providers.

It can be very intimidating in today’s landscape for younger couples who are starting out, especially with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and increased pressures from social media to have the ‘perfect’ wedding day. We knew firsthand just how confusing the whole thing can be, so we set out to be the first point of contact for anyone who’s beginning their wedding planning journey, to ease the mental burden and save valuable time that can often be wasted on trawling the internet.

We try to approach each couple on a case-by-case basis. No two couples are the same, so why should their weddings be? It’s no longer one size fits all – people now want weddings that have that personal touch, with unique experiences and style that matches their identities.

Recent trends have seen a desire for more relaxed, informal, and experience-driven celebrations, sometimes spanning across multiple days. People are seeking out quirky, interesting features to enhance their wedding, as we’ve seen in the rising demand for things like food trucks, dog nannies and on-site illustrators.

We’ve already helped over 15,000 couples organise their big day, and our hope for the future is that we can keep doing what we love. We’re privileged to be able to play a part in the local wedding industry in Northern Ireland, and want to continue to grow and strengthen our relationships with clients and businesses alike.

As well as hosting The NI Wedding Fair on a regular basis, we’re also launching a dedicated wedding publication later this year, which we’re very excited about – more to come on that in the coming months!

Northern Ireland is such a diverse ecosystem and can offer so much by way of local craftsmanship and beautiful scenic locations. We want to shout about the massive potential that exists on our doorsteps for elegant, hassle-free weddings that people will remember for years to come.

We’re so proud to be part of this industry and to shine a light on the incredible local wedding vendors who bring so much to such a special day in peoples’ lives.

The next NI Wedding fair will be taking place in August 2025. Keep an eye on our website for details.

1 . The NI Wedding Directory Lisburn couple Rebecca and Sam McKnight, aka ‘The NI Wedding Directory’ recently celebrated their business’ second anniversary, as they go from strength to strength within an ever-expanding wedding industry Photo: JSteenson Photo Sales

2 . The NI Wedding Directory Lisburn couple Rebecca and Sam McKnight, aka ‘The NI Wedding Directory’ recently celebrated their business’ second anniversary, as they go from strength to strength within an ever-expanding wedding industry Photo: JSteenson Photo Sales

3 . The NI Wedding Directory’ Sam recently used his tech skills to relaunch The NI Wedding Directory’s online platform, creating a luxurious, user-friendly experience for couples on the hunt to plan their dream day Photo: JSteenson Photo Sales