Fuel prices in some Northern Ireland areas now just a few pence off £2 per litre

The most expensive location in Northern Ireland to buy diesel was in Cookstown, where at least one retailer was charging 197.9p per litre, according to the council’s latest weekly fuel price update.

For petrol, the most expensive price found by the consumer council was Ballyclare, where motorists were being asked to pay 194.9p.

Average fuel prices across Northern Ireland have continued to increase, the figures show, with the past seven days seeing one of the largest weekly rises in months.

A litre of diesel now costs, on average, 190.4p in Northern Ireland — a record high. Last week, the average price reported by the consumer council was 183.8p per litre.

For petrol, the figures suggest a similarly worrying trend.

The average price in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures, is now 185.6p per litre — also a new record high. Last week, the average was 180.1p per litre.

The figures show an increase of around 47% in the price of vehicle fuel since this time last year.