Full list revealed: Four Northern Ireland firms ranked in the top 10 while Belfast's Catagen scoops Impact Award
Nine companies from Northern Ireland have made it onto this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector across the island of Ireland.
Now in its 25th year, the programme ranks the fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period.
The nine Northern Irish companies who have made it onto this year’s Fast 50 list are Fibrus, Catagen, Syndeo, Halo, Locate a Locum, Barclay Digital, SciLeads, Plotbox and Totalmobile. This result matches the number of NI firms ranked in 2023.
The top-placed company from Northern Ireland was full fibre broadband provider Fibrus, which took the number two position on the Fast 50 list, while three other companies – Catagen, Syndeo and HALO – placed in the top 10.
At an awards ceremony in Dublin, provider of financing for eCommerce businesses Wayflyer was named the fastest-growing technology business on the island of Ireland.
The ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders.
The 50 companies on the 2024 list employ over 6,000 people and 11 of the 50 ranked companies were first time winners.
In addition to announcing the main ranking, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards include several special award categories. CATAGEN was named the winner of the Impact Award, in association with Meta, which recognises a company that has made a significant impact within the current year.
Deloitte Fast 50 lead partner in Belfast, Aisléan Nicholson said: “The Fast 50 ranking is a badge of honour, offering trusted recognition based on four years of revenue growth. This credibility distinguishes the programme, and not only identifies the tech leaders of tomorrow, but signals their readiness to scale globally.
“Congratulations to all of the companies and individuals whose hard work and innovation have earned them a well-deserved place on this year's list. Northern Ireland’s reputation as a hub for creative, homegrown technology companies continues to grow and the success of those who have made the Fast 50 demonstrates the talent, expertise and vision of the innovative leaders in our local technology sector.”
Full details on the winners can be found at www.fast50.ie
