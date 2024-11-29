The top-placed company from Northern Ireland was full fibre broadband provider Fibrus, which took the number two position on the Fast 50 list, while three other companies – Catagen, Syndeo and HALO – placed in the top 10

Nine companies from Northern Ireland have made it onto this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector across the island of Ireland.

Now in its 25th year, the programme ranks the fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period.

The nine Northern Irish companies who have made it onto this year’s Fast 50 list are Fibrus, Catagen, Syndeo, Halo, Locate a Locum, Barclay Digital, SciLeads, Plotbox and Totalmobile. This result matches the number of NI firms ranked in 2023.

The top-placed company from Northern Ireland was full fibre broadband provider Fibrus, which took the number two position on the Fast 50 list, while three other companies – Catagen, Syndeo and HALO – placed in the top 10.

At an awards ceremony in Dublin, provider of financing for eCommerce businesses Wayflyer was named the fastest-growing technology business on the island of Ireland.

The ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders.

Nine companies from Northern Ireland have made it onto this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector across the island of Ireland. Pictured is Andrew Woods, CEO of Catagen, Aisléan Nicholson, Deloitte lead partner for Fast 50 in Northern Ireland and Linda McMillan, chief people officer at Fibrus in The Kelvin in Belfast

The 50 companies on the 2024 list employ over 6,000 people and 11 of the 50 ranked companies were first time winners.

In addition to announcing the main ranking, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards include several special award categories. CATAGEN was named the winner of the Impact Award, in association with Meta, which recognises a company that has made a significant impact within the current year.

Deloitte Fast 50 lead partner in Belfast, Aisléan Nicholson said: “The Fast 50 ranking is a badge of honour, offering trusted recognition based on four years of revenue growth. This credibility distinguishes the programme, and not only identifies the tech leaders of tomorrow, but signals their readiness to scale globally.

“Congratulations to all of the companies and individuals whose hard work and innovation have earned them a well-deserved place on this year's list. Northern Ireland’s reputation as a hub for creative, homegrown technology companies continues to grow and the success of those who have made the Fast 50 demonstrates the talent, expertise and vision of the innovative leaders in our local technology sector.”

Full details on the winners can be found at www.fast50.ie

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ranking 2024

Wayflyer 1

Fibrus 2

Tines 3

Buymedia 4

CATAGEN 5

Mail Metrics 6

Syndeo 7

HALO 8

Clear Strategy 9

Lifting365 10

EdgeTier 11

Circit 12

GRID Finance 13

Ekco 14

Swoop 15

CR Payroll Solutions 16

Core Optimisation 17

Locate a Locum 18

Kneat 19

Barclay Communications 20

Aerlytix 21

Sim Local 22

ICS Medical Devices 23

MEG 24

Brightflag 25

SciLeads 26

AccountsIQ 27

Nutritics 28

Bright 29

Reitigh Software Limited 30

TEKenable 31

Alchemy 32

CleverCards 33

OneTouch Health 34

MyComplianceOffice 35

Keelvar 36

SynergySuite 37

EPIC Conjoint 38

Plotbox 39

Phorest 40

Spectrum.Life 41

Siren 42

T-Pro 43

Regional Broadband 44

Zartis 45

TestReach 46

Nostra 47

Zenotec 48

Evad Technology Group 49