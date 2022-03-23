Funeral for popular businessman Ciaran McGurgan told of his ‘great zest and energy for life’ and how his ‘heart was oozing with love’

Sun streamed onto the altar as the coffin of Mr McGurgan was brought into the church.

During the service his partner Paul brought up a picture of them together while other gifts included the two loves of his life, house keys to represent property and his riding hat to represent horses.

There was also a picture of all his friends brought up to represent his friend circle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his homily Fr Peter McAnenly spoke of “the great sadness here in this community on Saturday night and Sunday morning as he news filtered about Ciaran’s sudden and untimely passing”.

“Given the outgoing and very social person that he was and any connections that he had it is almost as if a great cloud has been hanging over our community for the last number of days,” he added.

“I know that many people have been left stunned and very saddened by the circumstances of his death and while many people feel a great sense of loss, that loss is greatest for you his family and his dear friends.

“At times like this when there are no clear answers it is important that we are there for each other.

Ciaran McGurgan - picture from his company website

“And the greatest gift we can offer each other is the gift that Ciaran gave to so many, a listening ear and the gift of our presence.

“He was 41-years-old and had packed a lot in and had achieved much, in the years he was here among us he certainly lived life to the full.

“I am sure that those who were closest to him and whom he loved most will always be grateful for the privilege of having known him.”

Addressing his partner Paul, the cleric said: “You brought such life and such joy to one another.

“I am sure in time to come you will often think of the larger than life person that he was, you will think of his great energy and his great zest for life.

“You will also think about how spontaneous he could be and how his heart was oozing with love.”

Funeral details released for popular NI businessman Ciaran McGurgan after his sudden passingHis death notice in Funeral Times said: “Dearly beloved partner of Paul, loving son of Boe and Betty and much loved brother of Adrian and Sean.

“Reposing at his late residence 47 Ennislare Road, Armagh BT60 2AX until removal at 9.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.

“The cortege will assemble at the gates of St Malachy’s Church at approximately 10:15am.”

The insertion adds that his passing is “deeply regretted and much loved by his partner, parents, brothers, sisters in law Maura and Joanne, nephews Danny and Finn, nieces Molly and Mya, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle”.

It asks for ‘family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Riding for the Disabled, Longstone, Armagh through a donation box in house or any family member’.