Future of £2bn industry to be discussed at retailer summit

The future of Northern Ireland’s £2bn grocery industry will be discussed at a major new retail conference and exhibition on November 14.

More than 300 business leaders are expected to attend the Neighbourhood Retailer Summit to hear from internationally-renowned commerce and industry experts who will share their knowledge of retail excellence and provide practical advice on successful growth strategies.

The summit, sponsored by the Belfast office of global legal business DWF, will explore the latest trends and challenges affecting the sector including digitisation, changing consumer preferences such as the rise in food-to-go and plant-based eating, minimising plastics and food waste, rates increases and more.

Designed to inspire new thinking, new ideas, and new vision, the 2019 summit will provide delegates with the tools to create a winning mindset in business and develop a company culture that achieves results.

It will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast and will culminate with the well-established Neighbourhood Retailer Gala Awards Dinner.

Hosted by BBC presenter Donna Traynor, the conference will provide a much-needed platform for lively debate on the issues currently affecting the retail industry in Northern Ireland.

Speakers at the event will include Jim Clerkin, president and CEO of Moët Hennessy in North America; Ben Miller, Online Insights and events director of IGD; Will Stratton-Morris, CEO of Caffe Nero UK; John McHugh, director of corporate communications with Kwik Trip Inc. (USA); Frank Gleeson, president and CEO of Aramark in Northern Europe and chairman of NACS; and Ken Hughes of Glacier Consulting who will share valuable insights into shopper and consumer behaviour.

Delegates will also hear from six-time Olympic Champion, Sir Chris Hoy MBE.

Bill Penton, managing director of event organisers Penton Exhibitions, said: “This event will be welcomed by forward-thinking retailers as a valuable opportunity to learn from global leaders and apply these insights to their own business models.

“It comes at a crucial time for the industry, as we navigate significant political and economic challenges, and during the conference programme there will be Q&A sessions encouraging debate and discussion on these key issues. This is a must attend event for anyone in the retail space.”

For further information and to book tickets for the Neighbourhood Retailer Summit and the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards please visit nrsummit.com