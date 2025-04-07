Conor Quinn, AMIC, Meave Monaghan, NOW Group, Alan Lavery, KPMG, Peter Creighton, Reliance, Rachel Doherty, Manufacturing NI, Gavin Campbell, Barclays, Stephen Kelly, Manufacturing NI, Natasha Sayee, Belfast Harbour;,Chris Guy, Mills Selig and High Sheriff Cllr Fiona McAteer, Belfast City Council

Led by Manufacturing NI, the month-long initiative demonstrates the sector’s significant contribution to the economy and highlights the companies, workers, and leaders who make Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector a global success story

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manufacturing Month, the flagship event in Northern Ireland’s business and economic calendar to showcase and celebrate the manufacturing and engineering sector, is set to return for the fifth year this May.

Led by Manufacturing NI, the month-long initiative demonstrates the sector’s significant contribution to the economy and highlights the companies, workers, and leaders who make Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector a global success story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsored by some of Northern Ireland’s leading companies and organisations including the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), Barclays, Go Succeed NI, KPMG, Mills Selig, and Reliance, the campaign aims to showcase the sector’s capabilities, from cutting-edge technology and sustainability initiatives to career pathways and skills development.

Stephen Kelly and Rachel Doherty, Manufacturing NI

Throughout the month, a series of events, factory tours, webinars, and networking opportunities will be delivered to celebrate achievements, discuss challenges, and explore future opportunities.

Stephen Kelly, CEO of Manufacturing NI, said: “We have extraordinary manufacturing businesses who collectively provide almost 100,000 direct and more than 150,000 fully sustained jobs in every community across Northern Ireland. They dominate our R&D investment and external and export sales.

"Manufacturing Month is a chance to celebrate the sector. It is a platform for manufacturers to not only share their achievements but also learn from each other and work together to capture the opportunities in an increasingly difficult economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our ‘makers’ already provide good, regionally dispersed jobs and Manufacturing Month helps bring them together to collectively work to drive productivity, to decarbonise, and deal with the threats presented by a world embroiled in a trade war.

"Manufacturing Month will include a series of ‘Meet The Maker’ events, and the publication of a major piece of economic analysis, which unveils the impact the sector has on communities throughout Northern Ireland. Manufacturers, supply chains, supporting organisations, Councils, and others are encouraged to participate, with a media kit provided to help them get their good news out.”

Manufacturing Month will be rounded off with the Anchor High Leadership Summit on Thursday, May 29 at The Hilton Hotel, Belfast. Summit attendees, manufacturing leaders, and others will hear from a range of industry experts, guest speakers, and panellists who will share their experiences through a series of practical case studies.