George Best hotel could open in June after delays

A long-awaited city centre hotel could finally open in June, two years after its original planned opening date.

The George Best Hotel received approval for revised plans to the premises at a meeting of Belfast City Council’s planning committee on Thursday evening.

The owners, Signature Living, have been told they must retain and repair original features of the Scottish Mutual Building where possible due to its listed status.

The property group bought the building in 2017 with plans to invest £15m in the project but it has been affected by delays with some staff being offered redundancy packages.

Liverpool-based Signature Living said it now intends to complete construction, at which point it will get the hotel re-valued as a fully finished trading hotel. It said this will enable it to refinance the hotel and buy-out all individual investors, delivering them their full return on investment.

Lawrence Kenwright, chairman of Signature Living, said: “We’re delighted to have achieved planning permission and finally be on the home straight in the construction of this beautiful hotel.

“Restoring listed buildings is not always a smooth ride and it hasn’t been so with this hotel, but I’m excited that we are now close to the George Best joining our stable of successful trading hotels.

“We are grateful to our investors for their patience with this development and we will be in touch with them all over the coming weeks to commence the buy-back process.”

The Department for Infrastructure is to examine the revised plans for the George Best Hotel before they can be fully approved.

Investors in Signature Living have complained over the last year after seeing constant delays in building the hotel and no return on their investments.

Crumlin Road Courthouse and the War Memorial Building in the Cathedral Quarter were due to be turned into hotels by the firm as well but they have since been placed on the market.