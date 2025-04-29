Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 150 of Northern Ireland’s leading Chartered Accountants and their partners will travel to Berlin this week for a major international conference focused on the theme ‘Leading Through Change’.

Organised by Chartered Accountants Ulster Society in partnership with Danske Bank, the Berlin Conference will run from May 1 to 4, providing a unique platform to explore the leadership challenges and opportunities presented by changes in culture, a volatile economy, and unpredictable geopolitics.

The conference will shine a spotlight on the crucial trading links between Northern Ireland and Germany — Northern Ireland’s second-largest export market — with strong growth in sectors including pharmaceuticals, electronics and manufacturing, fintech, and artificial intelligence.

Over 150 of Northern Ireland’s leading Chartered Accountants and their partners will travel to Berlin this week for a major international conference focused on the theme ‘Leading Through Change’. Pictured ahead of the Berlin Conference are Zara Duffy, head of Northern Ireland, Chartered Accountants Ireland, Peter Houston, head of north business centre, Danske Bank and Gillian Sadlier, chairperson, Chartered Accountants Ulster Society

Speakers at the Conference will include Ambassador Maeve Collins, Ireland’s Ambassador to Germany, former Deputy Permanent Representative to the EU and senior official in the Department of Foreign Affairs; Judy Dempsey, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and respected journalist on European affairs; Dr. Alexander Boersch, chief economist at Deloitte Germany; John-Paul Coleman, head of treasury & markets, Danske Bank; Geoff Sharpe, head of corporate banking, Danske Bank; John Lynam, deputy head of mission at the Irish Embassy in Berlin; Jens Schmidt, CFO of VertiGIS Ltd and finance leader in Germany’s tech sector; Brian O’Farrell, founder of Berlin-based recruitment agency O’Farrell Recruitment; Joanna Chung, strategic finance manager based in Berlin with deep international finance experience; and Kate Ferguson, economics and geopolitics reporter at Deutsche Welle.

Gillian Sadlier, chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, said: “This year’s theme, ‘Leading Through Change’, reflects the challenges business leaders face today in an increasingly volatile world. From the evolution of workplace culture to the shifting geopolitical landscape, our members are navigating significant change. This conference will provide a timely forum to share insights and explore how strong leadership can help businesses adapt and succeed.

“Berlin is a fitting location. Germany continues to be one of Northern Ireland’s most important trading partners. This conference not only offers insights from global thought leaders, but also strengthens economic ties between our two regions.”

Peter Houston, head of north business centre at Danske Bank, added: “Danske Bank is proud to once again support this prestigious conference. The accountancy profession plays a vital role in Northern Ireland’s economic progress, and we value our long-standing partnership with the Ulster Society. As a bank, we are committed to helping our customers grow and compete internationally – especially in key markets like Germany.”