Girl power: Invest Northern Ireland appoints two key roles as part of a wider restructuring of the organisation’s senior leadership
Invest NI has made two appointments to its executive committee as part of a wider restructuring of the organisation’s senior leadership.
Anne Beggs, currently executive director of international business and skills, will assume the role of chief commercial officer on May 1 2025.
Beggs has over 25 years’ experience in economic development in Northern Ireland .In her current role as executive director of international business and skills at Invest NI, she provides strategic direction and leadership to the trade, investment and skills teams while overseeing the organisation’s international network across the Americas, Europe, APAC and IMEA.
Kathryn Hill, currently director of active communities at the Department for Communities, will join Invest NI as chief operating officer on May 19.
Hill is a director in the Department for Communities and a chartered accountant, having previously worked at PwC. Since joining the Northern Ireland Civil Service in 2008, she has held roles in finance, governance, and risk management. In 2018, she became director of active communities, leading strategy, policy delivery, sports infrastructure projects, and sponsorship of arm’s-length bodies.
Kieran Donoghue, chief executive of Invest NI, said: “I am delighted to welcome both Anne and Kathryn to these key leadership positions. Both are highly experienced professionals who will play pivotal roles in the implementation and successful delivery of our recently launched new business strategy.
"They will also drive our work to enable businesses to accelerate their growth by increasing external sales and innovation, creating good quality jobs, boosting productivity and skills, growing inward investment and reducing carbon emissions.”
