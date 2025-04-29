Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a landmark partnership, the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) has teamed up with the organisers of the North West 200, to assist with vital road and site preparations ahead of Race Week next month.

For the first time, individuals serving community service sentences are directly contributing to one of the country’s most high-profile motorcycling events by clearing grass verges and cleaning the course, improving safety and readiness for thousands of spectators and competitors.

North West 200 event director, Mervyn Whyte MBE, praised the initiative, calling it a “win-win” for both the community and those serving sentences.

He explained: “This initiative not only allows individuals serving community sentences to make a positive contribution but also ensures that a road race event steeped in history and benefits to the wider community, is able to continue each year. This is a win-win for both those serving sentences and the communities they are working to support.”

The partnership was the brainchild of PBNI manager Terry McLaughlin, who approached NW200 organisers with the idea last year. He sees strong potential for it to become an annual fixture.

Terry continued: “I approached Mervyn with the idea last year and, if it goes well I could see our squads coming back every year to help out. What we are doing here really fits with the ethos of Community Service as the North West 200 largely relies on volunteers and there is a huge voluntary effort required for the event to happen. The North West 200 is a celebration of community spirit and we are delighted to have the chance to work in partnership with them.”

PBNI currently supervises around 1,000 people under community service orders across Northern Ireland. These orders have risen by 10% since 2023, with three out of four participants not reoffending within a year – making it one of the most effective rehabilitative sentences available.

Director of operations Gillian Montgomery highlighted the dual benefits of the programme: “The purpose of community service is for individuals to give back to their local community and in so doing provide restitution to the community for any harm they may have caused.

"Community Service is a visible and practical way of giving back to the local community while at the same time helping the individuals we work with to develop skills they can use in the future which will prevent them reoffending.