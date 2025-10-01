Margaret Toye pictured with district nursing colleagues and Northern Health and Social Care Trust staff. Credit: Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Tributes pour in for Coleraine nurse Margaret Toye after six decades of care, compassion, and dedication to her community

A much-loved nurse from Macosquin has been honoured after an extraordinary career in healthcare spanning more than six decades.

Colleagues, friends and family gathered in Coleraine last Friday (September 26) to celebrate the retirement of Margaret Toye, a highly respected member of Team North at the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, who dedicated 62 years of her life to nursing.

Now in her early 80s, Margaret’s nursing journey began in 1963, when she started her initial training. She qualified as a nurse in 1965 and took up her first post at Coleraine Hospital, marking the start of a lifelong commitment to caring for others.

In 1978, Margaret transitioned from hospital wards to the community, serving patients in both Coleraine and Portstewart. Ever committed to professional development, she continued to study while working completing a conversion course, a teaching and learning course, and graduating with an Honours Degree in Community Nursing in 1999.

Although she retired from her permanent post in 2011, Margaret’s passion for nursing led her to return as a Bank Nurse, where she continued to serve patients and support colleagues for another 14 years.

At her retirement celebration, Margaret was presented with a prestigious Greatix award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to healthcare and her lifelong commitment to the profession.

Reflecting on her career, Margaret said: “I was drawn to nursing because of my desire to give care and help others in their time of need.

“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside incredible colleagues through countless experiences and with thousands of patients. Their trust and resilience has taught me a lot.

“In my career I have witnessed many changes in the world of healthcare from new technologies to evolving patient needs. The healthcare system has changed immeasurably but core nursing, the compassion, care and the simple act of being there for someone in their time of need, remains constant.

“It has been an incredible honour to serve in this profession and I am truly grateful for every moment of this remarkable journey.”

Deputy nurse bank manager Katrina McAdams paid tribute to Margaret’s legacy: “Margaret is simply one of a kind, and all of us have benefited from having her as a trusted colleague and friend through the years.

“Margaret has dedicated her entire life to nursing, and she embodies everything that a nurse should strive to be.

“On behalf of Margaret’s colleagues, I want to say one big thank you to her. She is an inspiration to all of us and while we will miss her reassuring presence, we all wish her the most well-deserved, long and happy retirement.”

In an emotional farewell, Margaret added: “Giving my best years to this noble career is something I will never regret – I will miss you all.”

As Margaret steps into retirement, her impact on the nursing profession and the many lives she touched will continue to be felt for years to come.