Global business advisory firm appointments record-breaking 15 new partners with four at its Belfast office
Global business advisory firm Grant Thornton has announced the appointment of 15 new partners across its audit, tax and advisory areas across the island of Ireland, with four of the appointments made at its Belfast office.
These appointments bring the number of partners appointed in the past year to 23 as the firm continues its growth trajectory.
In Northern Ireland, Áine Logan and Paul Prenter are new advisory partners, with Bronagh Bourke becoming audit partner and Mark Bradley appointed as tax partner.
This followed the firm’s announcement of six new partners in January 2024, followed by Robert Fitzgerald, who joined as a financial services tax partner in March 2024, and Emma Broderick, who joined as head of indirect tax in September 2024.
These latest appointments follow Grant Thornton’s recent transformational agreement to combine the advisory and tax arms of the business with its counterparts in the US, creating a new multinational platform providing audit, advisory and tax services to a growing international client base.
Commenting on the appointments, Steve Tennant, Grant Thornton, said: “Today’s announcement is recognition of the exceptional talent within our firm and the momentum behind our groundbreaking new multinational platform.
"It also highlights the opportunities at Grant Thornton as we cater to a growing international client base as the first fully integrated US-Ireland professional services firm.
“Our new partners strengthen our expertise in key industries like financial services, technology, and healthcare. By combining local excellence with global capabilities and advanced technology, we’re setting a new standard in cross-border professional services.”
