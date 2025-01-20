Global business advisory firm appointments record-breaking 15 new partners with four at its Belfast office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These appointments by Grant Thornton bring the number of partners appointed in the past year to 23 as the London firm continues its growth trajectory

Global business advisory firm Grant Thornton has announced the appointment of 15 new partners across its audit, tax and advisory areas across the island of Ireland, with four of the appointments made at its Belfast office.

In Northern Ireland, Áine Logan and Paul Prenter are new advisory partners, with Bronagh Bourke becoming audit partner and Mark Bradley appointed as tax partner.

This followed the firm’s announcement of six new partners in January 2024, followed by Robert Fitzgerald, who joined as a financial services tax partner in March 2024, and Emma Broderick, who joined as head of indirect tax in September 2024.

These latest appointments follow Grant Thornton’s recent transformational agreement to combine the advisory and tax arms of the business with its counterparts in the US, creating a new multinational platform providing audit, advisory and tax services to a growing international client base.

Commenting on the appointments, Steve Tennant, Grant Thornton, said: “Today’s announcement is recognition of the exceptional talent within our firm and the momentum behind our groundbreaking new multinational platform.

Grant Thornton has announced the appointment of 15 new partners across its audit, tax and advisory areas across the island of Ireland, with four of the appointments made at its Belfast office. Pictured is Declan Walsh, Sharon Scanlan, Sarah Bradley, Paul Prenter, Janette Maxwell, Mark Bradley, Steve Tennant, Bronagh Bourke, Graham Stirling, Ross Sheridan, Victoria Armitage, Áine Logan, Robert Ryan, Sean Ridley and Úna Ryan

"It also highlights the opportunities at Grant Thornton as we cater to a growing international client base as the first fully integrated US-Ireland professional services firm.