Global company signs up for leaders training

Antrim-based training consultancy, Square Box, has secured a contract with CDE Global to deliver an 18-month Emerging Leaders training programme.

Fifteen employees will undertake an 18-month development programme where they will work on “real life, business-related projects” that are fully supported by CDE leadership.

Each delegate will be assigned a coach and an internal mentor and will work on developing skills that include leadership, emotional intelligence, problem solving, project management and presentation skills.

Square Box founder Harry Harpur, said: “We are absolutely delighted to deliver the bespoke Emerging Leaders programme to the team from CDE. It is fantastic to see a global company invest and develop their talent internally and to see the programme incorporated into the daily running of the business makes us extremely proud. Our previous programmes with CDE were a huge success in terms of the benefits the company has seen, and it reinforces the importance of training that actually meets the needs of the team.”

Claire Colvin, talent and organisational development director at CDE Global, commented: “ Due to the success of previous work and their understanding of our culture, Square Box was the perfect fit and the Emerging Leaders programme is now something that is firmly embedded in the future of CDE’s employee development. We look forward to seeing the development of our ‘Emerging Leaders’.”