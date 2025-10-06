Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly and Jessica Higginson, from the Management and Leadership Network welcome fellow Sustain X Summit event partners to ICC Belfast, included are Stephen Dunn (Carbonfit), Ross Moffett (ICC Belfast), Chris Martin (Danske Bank) and Professor David Rooney (CASE)

Now in its fifth year, The SustainX Summit at ICC Belfast will gather global experts and local pioneers, including CEO of Danske Bank and director of CASE, to accelerate climate action and equip business leaders for the defining challenge of our time

The SustainX Summit, now in its fifth year, will bring leaders from organisations of all shapes, sizes and sectors together to explore how they can help avert the climate crisis.

Taking place on Monday, October 20 at ICC Belfast, this conference will provide a platform for local leaders to address today’s most pressing sustainability challenges and learn how they can ensure a future for our children and grandchildren – the greatest leadership challenge of our time.

This year’s Sustain X Summit will feature an exceptional line-up of speakers, including Dr Tara Shine, internationally renowned environmental scientist, climate negotiator and broadcaster; and Rt. Hon John Gummer, Lord Deben, former UK Environment Secretary and chair of the UK’s Climate Change Committee. Delegates will also benefit from a special virtual address by Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Together with a host of thought leaders, they will inspire and challenge attendees to accelerate climate action and drive meaningful change.

The Summit is being facilitated by the non-profit Management and Leadership Network (MLN) and supported by cross-sector partners including Belfast City Council, Danske Bank, ICC Belfast, Carbonfit and the Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE).

Attendees will also hear from local pioneers of sustainability, including Vicky Davies OBE, CEO of Danske Bank and a champion of sustainable finance, and Professor David Rooney, director of CASE and a leading authority on energy transition.

MLN’s Jessica Higginson said: “The climate crisis remains the defining leadership challenge of our time, but we know that progress is possible when leaders act with purpose.

"The Sustain X Summit will once again bring together global experts and local pioneers to share the insights, inspiration and practical tools needed to accelerate change. It is a powerful example of cross-sector collaboration in action, and we are deeply grateful to our partners for the leadership and commitment they continue to show on this critical issue.”

There are a limited number of places available for purchase for the event, which will take place at ICC Belfast between 10am–2.30pm.