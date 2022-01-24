Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley welcomed progress in the development of the hdrive-thru which is under construction at Meadow Lane, Portadown

The firm has invested substantially to build the new outlet.

Mr Buckley said: “I know there has been much excitement over the development of the new Tim Horton’s Drive Thru at following its planning approval in April 21.

Work is progressing quickly at the new Tim Horton's Drive Thru in Portadown, Co Armagh.

“I recently had the opportunity to speak with developers and I understand that they are hoping to reach completion by late April /early May 2022, and opening for business immediately after this date.

“The brand is renowned worldwide for its coffee and freshly baked goods - and it is great testament to the local economy that it joins in the company’s UK expansion.”

