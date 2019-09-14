Belfast offers one of the world’s most attractive untapped property investment propositions.

That is the message a delegation representing every aspect of the city’s private and public sector will take to global investors attending the world’s largest commercial property conference MIPIM 2020.

Pictured are Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive of Belfast City Council, and Joe O'Neill, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour and chair of the Belfast at MIPIM taskforce, at the launch of MIPIM 2020 at Belfast Harbour Studios

They will highlight Belfast’s burgeoning economy, high levels of foreign direct investment, energetic startup community, growing tourism industry, skilled talent base, worldclass education system and strong levels of return on investment as key reasons to invest in the city when they visit the event in March.

In addition, they will point to the great results which business, government and the third sector are achieving by demonstrably working in partnership to future-proof the city’s economy and society by focusing on infrastructure, innovation, tourism, regeneration and culture, all core pillars of the Belfast Region City Deal.

The launch of the Belfast at MIPIM 2020 delegation took place yesterday (Friday, September 13) at Belfast Harbour Film Studios, the heart of Northern Ireland’s burgeoning creative industries sector.

Joe O’Neill, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour and chair of the Belfast at MIPIM taskforce, said: “As a showcase of the brilliant investment potential which Belfast has to offer, MIPIM 2020 is a perfect vehicle and one which gives us a unique opportunity. It is rare to get the chance to showcase this fantastic city, and wider City Region, to so many important global investors and we will be working hard to make sure they leave with Belfast at the top of their prospecting list.

“Belfast Harbour Film Studios are a great example of how we, as a city, have the capacity to quickly develop truly worldclass facilities which are considered best in class and able to attract major names in the global creative industry with the significant economic benefits and jobs which they generate. By applying that same ambition and optimism to other sectors, and other parts of the city region, we will continue to create the right conditions for the economy here to flourish and society to prosper.”

Patrick O’Gorman, Principal at Bywater Properties, who took part in a panel discussion at the event said: “MIPIM has proved a hugely successful shopfront for Belfast over the last few years and we look forward to energising the world’s investment community once again about what the city has to offer. “This city has a lot to shout about – from a young, skilled workforce to one of the best education systems in the world to a burgeoning economy – and we’ll be taking that message to MIPIM in March.”

This year will be the fifth year running that a group of city stakeholders from across the private sector, working in partnership with Belfast City Council, has represented Belfast at MIPIM. The delegation will also include representatives from the five councils partnering with Belfast City Council in the Belfast Region City Deal bid, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ards & North Down Borough Council, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council; Newry, Mourne & Down District Council.

Supporting organisations from the private sector include: Arup, Belfast Harbour, Bywater Properties, Causeway Asset Management, Invest NI, KPMG, McAleer & Rushe, Oakland Holdings, Osborne+Co., Titanic Quarter, Translink and Wirefox.

MIPIM 2020 will take place on March 10-13 2020 in France, bringing together the most influential global players from all international property sectors. The conference is expected to attract around 3,500 exhibitors and 25,000 investors, developers, occupiers and other influencers from over 100 countries around the world.

For more information on Belfast’s investment proposition, go to www.investinbelfast.com