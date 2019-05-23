Global tech leaders due in Belfast for Digital DNA

Some of the world’s most influential technology leaders are expected in Belfast for Northern Ireland’s biggest digital and tech event next month.

With an anticipated 3,000 people in attendance, Digital DNA, backed once again by headline sponsor PwC, will feature speakers from the some of the largest and most recognisable global firms such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, alongside some from the province’s own tech sector such as medical tech business axial3D and smart cycle light company See.Sense.

“There’s such passion and pride in the Northern Ireland’s technology sector and I’m delighted that once again PwC is sponsoring this event which brings global attention to Belfast and our incredible home-grown innovators,” said Seamus Cushley, director of ventures and blockchain at PwC.

“Having a tech conference with the variety and high-energy of Digital DNA on our doorstep is an important way to celebrate what is being achieved here now and what more will be done in the next few years.”

Event CEO Simon Bailie said: “Digital DNA has grown year-on-year and we’re excited to once again bring some of the world’s top tech talents to Northern Ireland.

“Digital DNA isn’t ‘just for tech-heads’, but rather for everyone as technology continues to evolve and impact upon all of our day-to-day lives.”

The event takes place over June 18 – 19 at St George’s Market, Belfast.