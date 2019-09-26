Gold award for Carrick aerospace supplier

Carrick-based IPC Mouldings has become only the fifth business in the UK to achieve the SC21 Gold Award in the aerospace supply chain.

The manufacturer which is celebrating 25 years as a supply chain partner in aircraft interiors, offers a range of services including mould tool design and manufacture, CNC machining, injection moulding to aerospace, medical and other industries.

Managing Director of IPC Mouldings, Joanne Liddle, said: “We are thrilled to receive the SC21 Gold Award. This is an amazing achievement from an extraordinary team in IPC and reinforces our dedication to quality and delivery, ensuring that the products and services we provide to customers are of the highest standard.

“We have exceeded expectations going from an SC21 Bronze in 2015 to a Gold Award in 2019. To reach this pinnacle of excellence within the space of four years is an incredible accomplishment. Our team has worked effortlessly to create a culture of continuous improvement in line with our values and future vision for the company. All processes and standards are met, and continue to meet the required Gold framework.

“We would like to thank our sponsor, Collins Aerospace. We would not have achieved the Gold Award without the continued support of this global leader.”