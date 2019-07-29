Grand plans for Lanyon Group in Belfast

Corporate communications firm Lanyon Group has opened new grade A offices in Belfast city centre, paving the way for the future growth and expansion of the business.

According to founder and partner, Katie Doran, the move to the offices at the Grand Central on Bedford Street comes as part of an “ongoing period of investment” for the firm.

“Having been trading for almost five years now, we have entered a period of significant growth and are investing across all areas of our business,” she said. “From the outset, we set about being the best reputation advisors, always exceeding client expectations and setting new standards. Through the work we have delivered for our clients including KPMG, A&L Goodbody, CBRE, Belfast City Council, STATSports and many others, we have achieved that goal and are now planning for a new wave of growth.

“In recent months we have developed a new creative division in the business, enabling us to expand our offering to include web development, design and video production. We have also invested in updating our brand and website and are working closely with Invest NI to further explore opportunities to grow the business internationally, servicing clients from outside of Northern Ireland.”

The firm appointed former Ulster Business editor, David Elliott, as senior client director in January last year and has continued to grow its headcount to a team of eight in recent months.

Founder and partner, Jonathan Ireland, said: “Since 2014 we have gradually added depth, breadth and unparalleled expertise to our team to meet continued growth in market demand for our services.

“With ambitious plans for further growth, our move to much larger premises at Grand Central will enable us to not only to further increase our headcount, but to continue expanding and diversifying our expertise and service offering to clients across the UK and Ireland and further afield.

“The new space will add value to our clients who can also use the city entre location when required, as well as providing a best-in-class working environment with lots of collaboration spaces for our expanding team.

“It’s an exciting phase in the Lanyon journey.”