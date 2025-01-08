Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North west-based Gray’s has appointed Jenny Devine as its new creative director.

The strategic hire marks another significant step forward in the agency’s growth trajectory and highlights the organisation’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions for its clients.

Founded eight years ago, the company has firmly established itself as an industry leader and agency of choice for its ever-expanding client portfolio. Most recently, Gray’s came out on top in a highly competitive tender process to support Translink with PR, communications and event management services.

Jenny has relocated home to Londonderry and joins Gray’s from Holywood-based Smarts, a global PR and creative agency, where she worked as communications director.

Jenny Devine, newly appointed creative director at Gray's

Previously Jenny was account director at Krow in Belfast and before that at VCCP in London, the UK’s biggest creative agency.

As the new creative director for Gray’s, she will oversee the development of innovative and impactful creative strategies for clients and will work closely with chief executive Chris Gray and the management team to ensure the business continues to excel at the highest levels.

Mr Gray said: “Investing in our people is an investment for our clients. Ensuring we have the best talent producing the best work possible has been a driving force behind our sustained success to date. Having increased our workforce by 30% in the last 12 months, this period of expansion is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey as we move into our next phase of growth across the UK and Ireland.

“We’re pleased to welcome Jenny to the team. In her we’ve found an experienced, driven leader who shares in our passion of using creativity and storytelling to bring big ideas to life. I am in no doubt that she will play a fundamental role in the continued success of the business.”

Jenny Devine said: “Gray’s is an exciting place to be right now, I’m delighted to join at such a pivotal time and to play a part in its next chapter as the business continues to grow. The agency’s commitment to creative excellence and its appetite for constant innovation resonate deeply with me. I’m really looking forward to working with the talented team to produce exceptional work that delivers success for our clients and for us.

“It’s very special to make the move back to my hometown after so many years of working away. We’re entering an exciting period of economic regeneration throughout the Northwest and it’s amazing to see Gray’s is unwavering in its dedication of contributing significantly to that.