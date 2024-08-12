Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Submitted by Heron Energy, the proposed site on one of the most important arterial routes in Northern Ireland, aims to transform the EV charging landscape with up to 40 rapid charging points

Green energy supplier Heron Energy has officially submitted a ground-breaking planning application to Mid Ulster District Council for what could become the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Northern Ireland.

The proposed site, strategically located in the Creagh Business Park, aims to transform the EV charging landscape with up to 40 rapid charging points. This superhub will be a welcome addition to the charging landscape for the growing number of EV drivers, providing state-of-the-art facilities including two innovative social pods equipped with seating areas, a kids' play zone, and refreshment services. These amenities ensure a comfortable and convenient charging experience for all users.

Central to the project is a 34MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a two-hour duration capability. BESS is poised to play a critical role in Northern Ireland's ambitious goal of generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Enhanced energy independence through battery storage will not only directly address the climate crisis, but also strengthen energy security for the region through increased reliance on local electricity generation.

Damien O’Callaghan, managing director of the Heron Group, said: “We are delighted to bring forward these plans for an EV superhub and associated BESS in a strategically positioned site. This investment will be particularly welcomed by commuters travelling along the A6, one of the most important arterial routes in Northern Ireland. If innovation is to happen at the pace required, private sector investment will ultimately need to play a key role in delivery. As a local business dedicated to sustainability, Heron Energy is proud to be leading the way in this space and will continue to ambitiously grow our projects throughout Northern Ireland.”

Mark McCall, chair of the Electrical Vehicle Association of Northern Ireland (EVANI) welcomed the plans: “EVANI are delighted to see these ambitious new plans from Heron Energy for the largest EV charging hub in Northern Ireland. As the network continues to grow each month, ultra-rapid charging facilities like these will not only make it more convenient and faster for EV drivers but also inspire more people to switch to fully electric vehicles, supporting efforts to reach our emissions goals and bring cleaner air for all."

Heron Energy is a subsidiary of the highly regarded Heron Group, which has been a leader in the construction, property development and manufacturing industries for nearly 70 years, highlighting the expertise involved in leading and delivering BESS projects for Northern Ireland’s energy future.