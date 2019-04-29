Greenisland filling station robbery ‘appalling’ says Dickson

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has condemned as “appalling” an armed robbery that took place at a petrol station in Greenisland yesterday.

Two men armed with knives entered the premises at Upper Road, at 10.30 pm, on Sunday night.

The pair threatened staff, forcing them to open the till before jumping over the counter and stealing cash and cigarettes.

They fled in a blue Rover 25 which was found burnt out in the Townsend Street area of Belfast shortly before midnight.

Mr Dickson said: “It’s really appalling to see this sort of violent robbery visited on an otherwise quiet part of Greenisland. My thoughts are with the staff who will have had a traumatic experience, all because of the reckless greed of others.

“I would urge anyone with information to urgently contact the PSNI on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, so we can bring these malicious individuals before a judge.”