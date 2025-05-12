The opening is part of Greggs wider expansion strategy in the region, with five new shops launched since January. These include new shops on Lisburn Road and York Street in Belfast, a drive thru in Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon and a shop in Foyleside Shopping Centre

Greggs has opened its latest shop at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park in Antrim, creating 14 new jobs as the food-on-the-go retailer continues its growth plans across Northern Ireland.

The opening is part of Greggs wider expansion strategy in the region, with five new shops launched since January. These include new shops on Lisburn Road and York Street in Belfast, a drive thru in Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon and a shop in Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Customers visiting the new shop can enjoy freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives, in addition to a range of over ice drinks including Cloudy Lemonade and Iced Latte, which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

The shop opens with a modern new look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating.

Shop manager, Amy Stewart, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. Whether it’s a Greggs classic savoury, a Fairtrade coffee or something hot for dinner, there’s something for everyone – ready to sit-in, take away or collect through Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, explained: “Our new shop at the Junction, Antrim has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites. It also marks an important step in strengthening our presence in Northern Ireland, creating meaningful employment in the region.”

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction, added: “We are delighted to welcome Greggs to The Junction. We know that there are lots of excited Greggs’ fans in Antrim, who can’t wait to try the delicious food-on-the-go. The beautiful new shop is a really welcome addition to the Centre, and is a perfect place to take a break from shopping with the comfy indoor and outdoor seating.”