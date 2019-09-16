Growth masterclass on the menu in Banbridge

It’s going to be business combined with pleasure at the award-winning Belmont House Hotel in Banbridge on September 26, as the four-star venue launches its recently refurbished facilities with an exclusive personal development business masterclass.

Working in partnership with Banbridge Chamber of Commerce, the luxury, four-star hotel has curated a free event to help local business leaders achieve maximum personal and professional growth.

Entitled Business Mind Mastery, the masterclass will be presented by high-performance mentor and world-leading motivational speaker Kim Calvert who will teach delegates how to ‘quantum leap your business and become the number on in your field’.

And it is not just dynamic ideas on the menu at this unique event. The new, highly-respected Executive Chef Frank Lennon has challenged himself to create world-class cuisine from ingredients all sourced within a 20-mile radius of the hotel. Frank re-joins the hotel in his new ‘Executive’ role after a four-year hiatus having formerly worked as Head Chef at the hotel for 33 years. With his excellent dishes, in the spirit of the event, he wants to highlight the potential in thinking differently about a task.

Julie-Ann Smart, Manageress at the Belmont House Hotel said: “The needs of modern business are changing and everyone wants more out of their lives life than just un-fulfilling work. Naturally, busy people want comfort, luxury, time out to think, and a calm environment to get the most out of their personal and professional experiences.

“This masterclass will help attendees achieve the goals that perfectly reflect the ethos and experience of our hotel and so we are delighted to be working with Banbridge Chamber of Commerce to stage the event.

“We look forward to showing our guests our excellent accommodation, business and meeting suites and our range of dining options. Our Executive Chef has come back to join the team after four years’ absence. We welcome him back to the kitchen where he formerly served for 33 years! Staff, guests and the everyone in the community are delighted at Frank’s return as his reputation is second to none, and he is committed to sourcing from local suppliers. He will be showcasing a wonderful menu to add to the quality experience of this special event.”

The relatable advice on offer at the Business Mind Mastery masterclass will help individuals maximize their personal and professional growth by developing effective strategies for success.

Expert business mentor Kim Calvert said: “It’s often easy for companies, especially at a corporate level, to get stuck in a rut and individuals tend to rely on time-worn strategies to just maintain the status quo. With an uncertain economic future ahead and anxieties around upheaval and change, now is the time to learn how embrace and utilise the inevitable disruption.

“At this upcoming event, I will reveal my step-by-step formula for success which I have developed through years of experience and working closely with my clients and my own Mentor and world renowned motivational speaker, Bob Proctor. I will also give insights into how reach your full potential to create more personal and creative freedom.

“Coming from a career in mental health, I understand people need holistic, bespoke solutions when it comes to personal fulfilment and nurturing the mind, body and soul. The excellent facilities of the Belmont House Hotel offer the perfect backdrop for what promises to be an exciting and stimulating event promoting renewal and growth which is appropriate for the location where we going to stage it.”

The Belmont House Hotel is located close to both Belfast and Dublin airports on the Rathfriland Road just off the A1 carriageway offering the perfect base for business and leisure travellers. With free parking, nine acres of mature private gardens, WI-FI and IT support, private conference and meeting facilities and excellent accommodation, The Hotel offers a level of opulence not seen anywhere else in Banbridge and the surrounding areas.

Visit www.belmontbanbridge.co.uk for further details.

To enrol for this masterclass event please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-mind-mastery-with-kim-calvert-tickets-72392406637