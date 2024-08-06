Grub’s up: Primark with Disney launch new The Lion King themed café in Northern Ireland for a limited time only
Journey to the Pride Lands this summer, as Primark’s café in its Bank Buildings store has been taken over by Disney’s The Lion King. Grab a safari snack while you shop with a host of themed food and drinks served, available until mid-October.
Disney’s The Lion King is just one of the iconic themes that customers can expect to see, as the retailer continues to surprise and delight consumers with new and exciting collaborations continuing to take over its in store cafes.
The cafe comes as part of Disney 30th anniversary celebrations for The Lion King in collaboration with Primark, which will also see products featuring its key characters on the shop floor in the coming weeks.
Primark director of new business development Tim Kelly, said: “We’ve seen an amazing response from customers to our revolving cafe themes so far, so we’re delighted to reveal the next chapter with Simba and Nala in the limelight.
"At Primark, we’re always looking at ways to bring unrivalled in-store experiences to our customers and give them more reasons to visit their local store. We hope our customers in Belfast love our latest offering, and keep an eye out for the next revolving theme later this year.”
This is the latest addition to Primark’s in-store offering that includes beauty salons and food and drink outlets, as the retailer continues to enhance
its in-store experience for customers.
Primark Belfast also operates a beauty salon with partner Nails.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.