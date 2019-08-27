Hagan Homes supports Northern Ireland Hospice

Ballyclare-based Hagan Homes has announced that it will be supporting Northern Ireland Hospice’s ‘Time to Care’ project in Ballyclare with a £33,000 donation.

James Hagan, Founder and Chair of Hagan Homes, discusses the donation: “The Northern Ireland Hospice’s ‘Time to Care’ project provides a vital service to hundreds of individuals who want to spend their last days in their own home surrounded by loved ones. In the Ballyclare area the team of community nurses linked to the ‘Time to Care’ project receive over 400 referrals a year. At any given time, they will be delivering care for up to 100 patients.

“They play a fundamental role in people’s lives, supporting families when they need it most. The multi-disciplinary team are highly skilled, and the Hagan Homes team would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment. They do a fantastic job and we want to help them as they help our local community.”

Thanking Hagan Homes for the donation, Heather Weir, CEO, Northern Ireland Hospice said: “When you say the words ‘hospice care’ people often assume you are talking about patients coming into one of our hospice buildings for perhaps the last one or two days of their lives. In reality, the majority of ‘end-of-life’ care we provide for adults is given in the patient’s own home. Home is where most people feel safe and comfortable and it’s where people want to be for their last days, surrounded by their families and loved ones.

“We would like to thank Hagan Homes for supporting our Ballyclare ‘Time to Care’ project. Without the support of local family businesses like Hagan Homes we would not be able to care for patients and their families. It’s a great privilege to be part of a family’s life at this time and it’s always our ambition to give every patient the same dedicated care we would want for our own loved ones.”

Ballyclare-based Hagan Homes is an award-winning company that has built over 4,000 homes across Northern Ireland since it was established 30 years ago. The company is committed to Northern Ireland and plans to build 2000 new homes over the next ten years, as part of an ambitious £300million development programme. The investment will create and sustain hundreds of jobs in the local construction sector.