Half of businesses reporting growth

The importance of supporting small businesses has been underlined in the inaugural survey by Enterprise NI after it was revealed that as many as 6,200 across the province may be at risk.

Over 1,250 small businesses participated in ENI’s Enterprise Barometer Surveywhich indicated that 51% of businesses reporting growth over the past 12 months while around one in 10 businesses are contracting, with 1 in 20 in difficulty.

CEO of ENI, Michael McQuillan said: “The survey analysis depicts an agile business population. Despite huge uncertainty 51% of businesses surveyed have reported growth over the past 12 months with 1 in 10 growing strongly.

“These businesses have the agility and determination to navigate around and through a range of barriers.

“The nature, however, of a small and micro business is that it doesn’t take much to stop progress. These businesses are more vulnerable to: customers taking too long to pay; a customer going out of business; a change in regulations; or a hike in supply costs than their larger counterparts.

“Making up 99% of the NI economy it is critical that this fragility is acknowledged and that these businesses – the backbone of our local communities – are protected and supported. Around one in 10 businesses are contracting, according to the report, with one in 20 being in trouble. This could mean that 6,200 small businesses across Northern Ireland are in trouble today.”

Northern Irish Economist, Maureen O’Reilly, who led on the Enterprise Barometer research, added: “The response shows that micro and small businesses want and need to have their voices heard.

“The Enterprise Barometer is a critical timely picture of the most important part of our economy – small and micro businesses and the self-employed – 99% of all enterprises.”

“These valuable insights must be discussed and understood so that we can adapt the enterprise support ecosystem to help our local small businesses to survive and thrive.

“They are the lifeblood of our local communities and we must not neglect that in the uncertain and volatile period ahead.”

Just 24% have implemented any Brexit preparation.